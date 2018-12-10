Toronto is getting a cookie dough cafe

Eating raw cookie dough is one of those nostalgic things people still love to do, despite health experts continually telling us it's a horrible idea.

Thankfully, you'll soon be able to ingest that doughy, pre-baked cookie mixture without running the risk of contracting E.Coli at Toronto's first cafe dedicated to cookie dough.

ASTA Dough, a new Oakville cafe that serves safe, ready-to-eat cookie dough, has plans to expand to Toronto sometime next year.

The cafe offers around 12 different flavours, which they serve in cups.

You can get single or double scoops of flavours like peppermint white chocolate, shortbread chocolate chunk, and of course the classic chocolate chip.

Right now the Oakville store is only open on weekends, but according to the owners, they hope to open up next year somewhere on Queen West.

The brand boasts an organic cookie dough with no artificial colours or flavours, with some vegan options. They also have organic milk and eggnog on the menu for that added homey feel.