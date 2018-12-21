The top 5 new Chinese restaurants in Toronto

New Chinese restaurants in Toronto are the latest arrivals bringing their own takes on traditional dishes to the city. Here you can find the newest in hand-pulled noodles, crispy baos, and AYCE hot pot.

Here are my picks for the top new Chinese restaurants in Toronto.

Golden-crusted, soupy Shanghainese-style baos are the main order at this restaurant on McNicoll Ave. It's the chain's first store outside of China, where it already has over 57 locations.

This store on Byng is teeny tiny but the Shanghainese-style baos it serves are delightfully plump. You'll have to wait about 15 minutes for your order, but these pan-fried shengjian bao are totally worth it.

Lineups can get long at this elegant eatery off Highway 7, and for good reason. The menu here consists of Southern style Chinese dishes, predominantly from the Zhejiang region, offering delicious gourmet dishes that are extra tasty when you're seated in comfy booths.

The art of the hand-pulled noodle has been perfected at Omni, which consistently smacks and twists out the ultimate noods. The best part of this restaurant on Consumers Road is watching the pros in the back working the dough to chewy perfection.

Chicken hot pot has long been all the rage in Hong Kong, but it's only just catching on in Toronto. If you haven't tried this style of marinated chicken yet, get an unlimited taste test at this Richmond Hill AYCE spot on Bayview.