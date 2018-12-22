Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
cheap eats parkdale

The top 5 new cheap eats in Parkdale

New cheap eats in Parkdale have upped the ante in this neighbourhood known for its deals on meals. To this day this is still a great area to fill up on a dime, especially if you know where to look (and even moreso if momos are your fave food).

Here are my picks for the top new cheap eats in Parkdale.

Garleek Kitchen

This place fuses Nepalese, Tibetan, Sri Lankan and Indian cuisines, serving chow mein, chili beef, momos and thali for cheap.

Souvlaki Kalamaki

Greek lunches for less can be found at this spot, including gyros, zucchini or potato nachos, skewers and salads.

Yak Cafe

Breakfasts, momos and bento boxes of Tibetan and Indian cuisine are served here.

Tiny Cafe

This place is true to its name, a little yellow building newly serving coffee, butter tea and momos for cash only.

Tashi Delek

Yet another spot for Tibetan and Nepalese food, this place serving momos, chow mein and lassi is named for a traditional Tibetan greeting.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Yak Cafe

