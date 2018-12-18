Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dagu rice noodle spadina

Dagu Rice Noodle opening second downtown Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A popular spot for rice noodles is expanding with another location in Chinatown.

Dagu Rice Noodle is opening a new store at 409 Spadina Ave., taking over the space where Korean restaurant James Cheese Back Ribs was.

Dagu already has 400 stores in China plus a bustling restaurant by Dundas and Bay, making this the second location of the chain in Toronto. 

The brand is most famous for its pork bone broth, and its "Crossing the Bridge" style which serves noodles and soup separately. 

Dagu's been expanding since it first landed in Canada last year: it just opened a location in Montreal's Chinatown a few months ago and likely plans on launching more. 

It's not clear when exactly Toronto's Chinatown spot will be open, but by all appearances it could be opening any day now.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Kensington Market just got a Wine Rack

Dagu Rice Noodle opening second downtown Toronto location

The top 5 new restaurants in North York

The top 30 restaurants for New Year's Eve in Toronto

The top 50 vegetarian restaurants in Toronto

10 holiday gift ideas for cocktail lovers in Toronto

There's now only one brewer doing buck-a-beer in Ontario

The top 5 new pizza in Toronto