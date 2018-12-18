Dagu Rice Noodle opening second downtown Toronto location

A popular spot for rice noodles is expanding with another location in Chinatown.

Dagu Rice Noodle is opening a new store at 409 Spadina Ave., taking over the space where Korean restaurant James Cheese Back Ribs was.

Dagu already has 400 stores in China plus a bustling restaurant by Dundas and Bay, making this the second location of the chain in Toronto.

The brand is most famous for its pork bone broth, and its "Crossing the Bridge" style which serves noodles and soup separately.

Dagu's been expanding since it first landed in Canada last year: it just opened a location in Montreal's Chinatown a few months ago and likely plans on launching more.

It's not clear when exactly Toronto's Chinatown spot will be open, but by all appearances it could be opening any day now.