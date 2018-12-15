The top 10 bars in Leslieville and Riverside

Bars in Leslieville and Riverside offer those east of the river somewhere to wet their whistles. Boasting live music, taxidermy, all-Ontario wines and even spaces hidden behind church-themed gift shops, each bar in this neighbourhood has something special of its own.

Here are my picks for the top bars in Leslieville and Riverside.

Live music and late night comforts like spaghetti and wings are what you’ll find at this new unfussy bar at Broadview and Queen.

One of the city’s best burgers and happy hour deals on cocktails and oysters reign at this quirky bar filled with taxidermy near Broadview on Queen.

Pizza and drinks can be sought out behind a storefront masquerading as a church gift shop at Gerrard and Jones.

Right at Queen and Leslie, trivia and movies are the two major activities at this fun bar.

This simple hangout near Queen and Leslie is named for the bartender from The Shining, and serves simple late night snacks like patty sandwiches.

The hotel at Broadview and Queen that famously transformed a strip club is now one of the city’s classiest places to pop bottles, with a ground floor restaurant and cafe bar, plus a bar on the roof as well.

Near Broadview on Queen, a chill atmosphere with twinkly lights and a good craft beer selection make this a great place to unwind in the neighbourhood.

Broadview and Queen has this colourful hang space with Caesars, soft pretzels, and Connect Four.

Asian snacks dominate at this bar with a name influenced by a Weezer album, just west of Gerrard and Jones.

Beefy American bar fare like shrimp cocktail, oysters and burgers are what’s on the menu at this Gerrard and Jones spot.