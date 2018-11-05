This Week on DineSafe: Jack Astor's, Sabai Sabai, Aroma, Poutini's, Popeyes, Vesuvio

This week on DineSafe there are thankfully no restaurant closures to report. Instead, locations of Jack Astor's, Aroma and Popeyes all landed conditional passes for the week.

Discover what other local restaurants landed in trouble with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Cluck Clucks (222 The Esplanade)

Inspected on: October 29, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Popeyes (1955 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: October 29, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Congee Wong (11 Ravel Rd.)

Inspected on: October 29, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure storage pallets designed to protect against contamination and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

309 Dhaba (309 King St. West)

Inspected on: October 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Al Pastor (2982 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: October 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sabai Sabai (81 Bloor St. East)

Inspected on: October 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Brick Street Breads (255 Logan Ave.)

Inspected on: October 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

La Rose Bakery (140 La Rosa Ave.)

Inspected on: October 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sam Woo BBQ (375 Bamburgh Cir.)

Inspected on: October 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Vesuvio Pizzeria (3010 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: October 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Aroma Espresso Bar (55 Charles St. West)

Inspected on: November 1, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Butter Chicken Factory (556 Parliament St.)

Inspected on: November 1, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Crown Princess (1033 Bay St.)

Inspected on: November 1, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Inspected on: November 1, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.