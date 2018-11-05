Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Jack Astor's, Sabai Sabai, Aroma, Poutini's, Popeyes, Vesuvio

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe there are thankfully no restaurant closures to report. Instead, locations of Jack Astor's, Aroma and Popeyes all landed conditional passes for the week.

Discover what other local restaurants landed in trouble with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Cluck Clucks (222 The Esplanade)
  • Inspected on: October 29, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Popeyes (1955 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: October 29, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Congee Wong (11 Ravel Rd.)
  • Inspected on: October 29, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure storage pallets designed to protect against contamination and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
309 Dhaba (309 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 30, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Al Pastor (2982 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 30, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sabai Sabai (81 Bloor St. East)
  • Inspected on: October 30, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Brick Street Breads (255 Logan Ave.)
  • Inspected on: October 31, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
La Rose Bakery (140 La Rosa Ave.)
  • Inspected on: October 31, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sam Woo BBQ (375 Bamburgh Cir.)
  • Inspected on: October 31, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Vesuvio Pizzeria (3010 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: October 31, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Aroma Espresso Bar (55 Charles St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 1, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Butter Chicken Factory (556 Parliament St.)
  • Inspected on: November 1, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Crown Princess (1033 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: November 1, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Jack Astor's (133 John St.)
  • Inspected on: November 1, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.
Poutini's (617 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 1, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: Jack Astor's, Sabai Sabai, Aroma, Poutini's, Popeyes, Vesuvio

The top 5 new Thai restaurants in Toronto

Man says he found bones in his Filet-O-Fish at McDonald's in Toronto

Toronto Food Events: Free Pizza, Chanukah Market, Ramen Challenge, Soupalicious

The top 5 new tacos in Toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for October

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Sakai Bar, Jessy's Pizza, Wu Jian Dao, Chakula Hut, Apres

Molson confirms cannabis beer will be coming next year