The top 5 Japanese BBQ restaurants in Toronto

Japanese BBQ restaurants in and around Toronto proudly honour a strong food tradition. Though it may seem contradictory to the point of going out to eat, those in the know are aware of the pleasure it brings to communally cook a meal yourself, right at the dinner table.

Here are my picks for the top Japanese BBQ restaurants in and around Toronto.

Rare and exciting cuts of beef like Japanese A5 Wagyu are in high demand (and high-priced) at this heavyweight BBQ spot in Richmond Hill.

Just steps from University of Toronto near Bloor and Spadina is this AYCE BBQ place where you can get everything from brisket to shrimp. There’s also an original location in Markham.

Part of an international chain, this restaurant at Church and Adelaide serves a wide variety of grilled meats and s’mores, of all things.

Slow cook tabletop Japanese BBQ is the name of the game at this restaurant on Highway 7 in Richmond Hill that serves everything from Wagyu to tongue.

Load up lettuce leaves with galbi and mushrooms for the ultimate BBQ wraps at this place on Dundas West in Mississauga, which also does brunch.