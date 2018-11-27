Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
japanese bbq toronto

The top 5 Japanese BBQ restaurants in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Japanese BBQ restaurants in and around Toronto proudly honour a strong food tradition. Though it may seem contradictory to the point of going out to eat, those in the know are aware of the pleasure it brings to communally cook a meal yourself, right at the dinner table.

Here are my picks for the top Japanese BBQ restaurants in and around Toronto.

Shinta

Rare and exciting cuts of beef like Japanese A5 Wagyu are in high demand (and high-priced) at this heavyweight BBQ spot in Richmond Hill.

Gyubee

Just steps from University of Toronto near Bloor and Spadina is this AYCE BBQ place where you can get everything from brisket to shrimp. There’s also an original location in Markham.

Gyu-Kaku

Part of an international chain, this restaurant at Church and Adelaide serves a wide variety of grilled meats and s’mores, of all things.

Goen Yakiniku

Slow cook tabletop Japanese BBQ is the name of the game at this restaurant on Highway 7 in Richmond Hill that serves everything from Wagyu to tongue.

Miga

Load up lettuce leaves with galbi and mushrooms for the ultimate BBQ wraps at this place on Dundas West in Mississauga, which also does brunch.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Gyu-Kaku

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 Japanese BBQ restaurants in Toronto

The top 5 restaurants in the Distillery District

Union Station's new food court is now open

One of Toronto's fanciest Mexican restaurants is closing

This Week on DineSafe: Toronto Christmas Market, Constantine, Wimpy's Diner, Kanpai

One of Toronto's most popular bakeries is opening a second location

Toronto just got a Christmas themed bar

Toronto restaurant struggles to reopen after devastating fire