The 10 most unique restaurants in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Unique restaurants in Toronto are, paradoxically, not too hard to come by. It seems like around every corner there’s a different experience, cuisine or space that you’ve never seen before. However, these stand-out spots are unlike any other, not only in this town but anywhere.

Here are my picks for the most unique restaurants in Toronto.

Robo Sushi 

Different kinds of robots greet you at the door, seat you and serve you at this restaurant in North York where the future is now. 

ONOIR

Blind waiters serve diners in pitch darkness at this astounding restaurant in Church Wellesley Village.

Mustafa

Dine on Turkish pizza and Iskender in this North York establishment made to resemble a cave, complete with stump seats and fake vines.

Fishman Lobster Clubhouse

If eating a mountain of lobster in the middle of a palatial room filled with live seafood wasn’t on your bucket list before, it should be. Head to this restaurant in Scarborough to check it off. 

Bar Raval

Gaudi-esque wooden curving design makes this Little Italy spot a feast for the eyes, but it's the all-day tapas menu (featuring tuna belly and an afternoon bubbly) that will really satisfy you.

Ku-kum

Indigenous cuisine gets the upscale treatment at this Mount Pleasant restaurant that serves everything from seal tartare to elk.

Famiglia Baldasarre 

This Geary avenue wholesaler only does a two-hour lunch service four days a week, but rather than deterring fresh pasta lovers it only seems to encourage them to beat down the door even more. 

360 Restaurant

We do happen to be the only city in the world with a CN tower, so it stands to reason this revolving restaurant at the top of it has views you can't get anywhere else.

Tilt

Pig out on carnival fare such as beer and funnel cake inside this Dundas West arcade with over 50 games, including some built right into the tables.

Hana Sushi

A miniature monorail at the centre of this restaurant near Yonge and College delivers nigiri, sashimi, maki and more at the touch of an iPad within minutes. 

Hector Vasquez at Robo Sushi

