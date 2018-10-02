The 10 most unique restaurants in Toronto

Unique restaurants in Toronto are, paradoxically, not too hard to come by. It seems like around every corner there’s a different experience, cuisine or space that you’ve never seen before. However, these stand-out spots are unlike any other, not only in this town but anywhere.

Here are my picks for the most unique restaurants in Toronto.

Different kinds of robots greet you at the door, seat you and serve you at this restaurant in North York where the future is now.

Blind waiters serve diners in pitch darkness at this astounding restaurant in Church Wellesley Village.

Dine on Turkish pizza and Iskender in this North York establishment made to resemble a cave, complete with stump seats and fake vines.

If eating a mountain of lobster in the middle of a palatial room filled with live seafood wasn’t on your bucket list before, it should be. Head to this restaurant in Scarborough to check it off.

Gaudi-esque wooden curving design makes this Little Italy spot a feast for the eyes, but it's the all-day tapas menu (featuring tuna belly and an afternoon bubbly) that will really satisfy you.

Indigenous cuisine gets the upscale treatment at this Mount Pleasant restaurant that serves everything from seal tartare to elk.

This Geary avenue wholesaler only does a two-hour lunch service four days a week, but rather than deterring fresh pasta lovers it only seems to encourage them to beat down the door even more.

We do happen to be the only city in the world with a CN tower, so it stands to reason this revolving restaurant at the top of it has views you can't get anywhere else.

Pig out on carnival fare such as beer and funnel cake inside this Dundas West arcade with over 50 games, including some built right into the tables.

A miniature monorail at the centre of this restaurant near Yonge and College delivers nigiri, sashimi, maki and more at the touch of an iPad within minutes.