This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Congee Star, Luckee, McDonald's, Starbucks

This week on DineSafe a number of popular coffee chains landed in some hot water with Toronto health inspectors. Locations of Coffee Time, Tim Hortons and Starbucks all got conditional passes upon inspection.

See what other local restaurants got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Tacorrito (556 Church St.)

Inspected on: October 1, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Tim Hortons (6220 Finch Ave. West)

Inspected on: October 1, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Luckee (328 Wellington St. West)

Inspected on: October 2, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 4, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Starbucks (1320 Castlefield Ave.)

Inspected on: October 2, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Cool N2 (412 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: October 3, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure storage racks designed to protect against contamination.

Coffee Time (3622 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: October 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Congee Star (900 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: October 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Tim Hortons (1910 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: October 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Best Portuguese Chicken (942 The Queensway)

Inspected on: October 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Foggy Dew (803 King St. West)

Inspected on: October 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: October 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Starbucks (3401 Dufferin St.)