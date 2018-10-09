This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Congee Star, Luckee, McDonald's, Starbucks

This week on DineSafe a number of popular coffee chains landed in some hot water with Toronto health inspectors. Locations of Coffee Time, Tim Hortons and Starbucks all got conditional passes upon inspection.
See what other local restaurants got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: October 1, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
Tim Hortons (6220 Finch Ave. West)
- Inspected on: October 1, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Luckee (328 Wellington St. West)
- Inspected on: October 2, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 4, Significant: 5)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Starbucks (1320 Castlefield Ave.)
- Inspected on: October 2, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Cool N2 (412 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: October 3, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure storage racks designed to protect against contamination.
- Inspected on: October 4, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: October 4, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: October 4, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Foggy Dew (803 King St. West)
- Inspected on: October 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor 3, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Starbucks (3401 Dufferin St.)
- Inspected on: October 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.