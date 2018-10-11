Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
small restaurants toronto

10 small restaurants in Toronto worth the squeeze

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Small restaurants in Toronto can actually be worth cramming in, if the food is on point. Thankfully the menus are more than worth it at these restaurants around town that barely hold more than 20, sometimes even less. If you know Toronto, though, you know sometimes the smallest spaces put out the biggest flavours.

Here are some small restaurants in Toronto worth the squeeze.

Hanmoto

Toronto restaurateur Leemo Han is known for his small, moody, quirky spaces, and this 30-seater near Dundas and Ossington where seats fill up quick is no exception.

Japango

Dine on raw fish prepared barely feet away at the sushi bar inside this teensy-weensy 530-square-foot restaurant near Dundas and University.

Vit Beo

Since there are only 14 seats in this new school Vietnamese snack bar in Bloorcourt, the late night spot is often crammed.

Honest Weight

This cute Junction restaurant is actually confined within a fish shop, which supplies the freshest catches for the menu.

Uncle Mikey’s

At 25 seats, this Korean snack bar near Dundas and Brock is an intimate venue for noodles and mapo tofu accompanied by fine wine and craft beer.

Itacate

There’s basically just a little picnic table and a ledge for seating at this unexpectedly epic taco joint on St. Clair West hidden inside a butcher shop.

Sang-Ji Fried Bao

This definitive authentic spot for Shanghai fried buns in North York barely seats 15 at old school wooden tables.

Sukhothai in the Canary District

Approximately 20 people could be seated at a time in this postage-stamp version of one of Toronto’s favourite Thai restaurants in one of our newest neighbourhoods.

Artisan Noodle

This space near Yonge and Finch can be packed with 17 people max, but the handmade pulled noodles almost seem to taste even better slurped shoulder-to-shoulder with other patrons.

Roywoods

Approximately 20 can be seated at this licensed version of a popular island takeout spot on Ossington, where the legendary jerk chicken sandwiches can be washed down with a Red Stripe or strong rum cocktail.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Artisan Noodle

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 small restaurants in Toronto worth the squeeze

7-Eleven is now doing home delivery in Toronto

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Dim Sum Queen, Emmer & Ash, Thor Espresso Bar

10 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

The top 10 Jewish bakeries in Toronto

10 fancy restaurants in Toronto that take dining to the next-level

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Congee Star, Luckee, McDonald's, Starbucks

10 cute restaurants in Toronto you need to see with your own eyes