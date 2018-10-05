The top 10 romantic bars in Toronto

Romantic bars in Toronto let you cozy up with a significant other over sensuous cocktails and maybe a seductive snack or two. Dimly lit and private enough for some intimate conversations, these bars will be serving some serious Careless Whisper vibes all night long.

Here are my picks for the most romantic bars in Toronto.

Whether you're here for a late afternoon coffee date or a nighttime cocktail, this sexy French bar in Bloorcourt will definitely get the mood going. Bask in the light of the faux skylight or head downstairs to the subterraneous lovers' hideout.

Hold a little wine tasting for two at this snug bar on Dundas West, which pours up glasses of local wines. Share your deepest secrets over flights of rosé from Ontario, or maybe share a bottle of your favourite sherry.

In terms of sultry lighting, it doesn't get more dim than this Parkdale watering hole. Make an entrance through the carpeted door and woo your boo over refined cocktails illuminated by candle light.

Grab a booth at this bustling but intimate bar on Dundas West and get cozy. There's a cocktail for everyone on the menu, so don't be surprised if you're not the only pair making googly eyes at each other here.

Leave it to the masters of mixology at this Queen West bar to serve something special for the occasion. BarChef might be a bit pricier than other spots but their phenomenal cocktails and seductive ambiance are well-worth the extra coin.

This casual bar in Brocktown Village hits the sweet spot between rustic watering hole and romantic getaway. Revel in some vintage vibes for a low-key night out, complete with devilled eggs and casual drinks.

Stumble on this bookish speakeasy by Front and Church and find yourself in a relaxed lounge that's easy to miss. There's no windows here, in case you're going for that totally reclusive feel.

Dotted with little round tables perfect for couples, this warm Dundas West bar feels like an oldschool den. There's also a bench that's perfect for twosomes to share bottles of Bordeaux.

Meeting at a hotel bar is timelessly romantic (or a little sleazy, depending on the hotel). Good thing it's all class at the Fairmont Royal York, where you and your lover can imbibe on cocktails beneath bookshelves in an oldschool lounge.

This secretive pub is tucked under the Wellington's chic restaurant Marben. Slip away downstairs to this candlelit speakeasy where shareable cocktails come flowing in with the ultimate date finger food: oysters.