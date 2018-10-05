Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
romantic bars toronto

The top 10 romantic bars in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Romantic bars in Toronto let you cozy up with a significant other over sensuous cocktails and maybe a seductive snack or two. Dimly lit and private enough for some intimate conversations, these bars will be serving some serious Careless Whisper vibes all night long. 

Here are my picks for the most romantic bars in Toronto.

Mulberry Bar

Whether you're here for a late afternoon coffee date or a nighttime cocktail, this sexy French bar in Bloorcourt will definitely get the mood going. Bask in the light of the faux skylight or head downstairs to the subterraneous lovers' hideout.

Archive Wine Bar

Hold a little wine tasting for two at this snug bar on Dundas West, which pours up glasses of local wines. Share your deepest secrets over flights of rosé from Ontario, or maybe share a bottle of your favourite sherry.  

Pretty Ugly

In terms of sultry lighting, it doesn't get more dim than this Parkdale watering hole. Make an entrance through the carpeted door and woo your boo over refined cocktails illuminated by candle light. 

Cocktail Bar

Grab a booth at this bustling but intimate bar on Dundas West and get cozy. There's a cocktail for everyone on the menu, so don't be surprised if you're not the only pair making googly eyes at each other here.

BarChef

Leave it to the masters of mixology at this Queen West bar to serve something special for the occasion. BarChef might be a bit pricier than other spots but their phenomenal cocktails and seductive ambiance are well-worth the extra coin.

Wallflower

This casual bar in Brocktown Village hits the sweet spot between rustic watering hole and romantic getaway. Revel in some vintage vibes for a low-key night out, complete with devilled eggs and casual drinks.

DW Alexander

Stumble on this bookish speakeasy by Front and Church and find yourself in a relaxed lounge that's easy to miss. There's no windows here, in case you're going for that totally reclusive feel.

Midfield Wine Bar

Dotted with little round tables perfect for couples, this warm Dundas West bar feels like an oldschool den. There's also a bench that's perfect for twosomes to share bottles of Bordeaux. 

Library Bar

Meeting at a hotel bar is timelessly romantic (or a little sleazy, depending on the hotel). Good thing it's all class at the Fairmont Royal York, where you and your lover can imbibe on cocktails beneath bookshelves in an oldschool lounge.

The Cloak

This secretive pub is tucked under the Wellington's chic restaurant Marben. Slip away downstairs to this candlelit speakeasy where shareable cocktails come flowing in with the ultimate date finger food: oysters.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Mulberry

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 romantic bars in Toronto

Toronto Food Events: Evening at the Market, Soupalicious, Thanksgiving

Nota Bene is closing after 10 years in Toronto

Chinese rice noodle chain Shi Miao Dao opening first Toronto location

Nonna's Place could close after more than 50 years in Toronto

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Sara, Rudy, Mantra, Myato, Peacock Public House

The top 10 gluten-free bread in Toronto

Popular Toronto barbecue joint is closing