10 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

Toronto's restaurant scene is always changing, and sometimes that includes new ownership of some local favourites. A change of hands can lead to new places opening up, or the evolution of your neighourhood's classic hang.

Here are some restaurants in Toronto that are for sale right now.

This Filipino-inspired spot at Queen and Bathurst serves up artistic dishes like Halo Halo Sisig and shrimp po boys. For only a little over $5,000 a month, this Queen West classic is all yours.

This tiny lunch counter focuses on serving all dishes inspired by bacon. This Leslieville location was once part of a pair, with the other located on Ossington. This Queen East location, however, is now on the market at a mere $68,000.

For just $98,000, this midtown cafe could be your new venture. Nestled near construction of the Eglinton LRT, the spot is set to become highly-trafficked when the new transit line opens.

This restaurant in Little Italy serves up French dishes galore. It's up for $149,000.

Nestled in the rapidly-developing area around Church and Colborne, this local haunt serves up a variety of international dishes. Now for just $8,200 a month, it's looking for a new owner.

If you love vegan baked goods and you have $139,000 to spend, this Bloor West bakery could be yours. The garage-door window in the front is particularly nice.

This longstanding Leslieville hang is on the market for $149,000. Alongside its wood-burning pizza oven, this restaurant is known for its patio and pub food like wings and nachos.

This is one of many locations in a popular pub chain. This one is located in the heart of Greektown, on the Danforth, and is yours for $379,000.

This cafe is part of the climbing gym in the old Metro Theatre, and is now looking for a new owner. The fun concept is for sale for $99,000.

This Leslieville cocktail bar with a name inspired by Christopher Hitchins is now on the market, hoping for $129,000. It's designed in a format to help patrons get to know one another, so if you love social atmospheres, perhaps this spot is for you.