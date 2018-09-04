Toronto's newest sandwich might be its most expensive yet

The CNE gave us a $100 gold burger for a few weeks this year, but Izakaya Ju has come up with a $100 sandwich that will be available year-round.

The bread isn’t covered with 24-karat gold, but it is the bread of Nakamura Bakery. The A5 Miyazaki Wagyu and goose foie gras is added, to make what they’re calling the J-Town Sandwich Supreme. All three products are reputed to be the best of their kind.

The sammy goes for $100 for four pieces, or you can do a half order of two pieces for $50.

The concept for the sandwich follows in the footsteps of Tokyo’s Wagyumafia and New York City’s Don Wagyu, which offer high-end versions of steak katsu sandos for almost USD $200. It’s also not the first outrageously expensive item to grace this restaurant's menu.

The only question that remains, like with the gold burger, is how many people will actually break the bank to give this wagyu foie gras sandwich a try.