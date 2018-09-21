The top 10 street food in Toronto

Street food in Toronto brings together some of the best foods from around the globe that can be eaten while standing on the curb. Korean churros, Middle Eastern cheese pies and pizzas, dumplings, Belgian fries, burgers and breakfast sandwiches are just the beginning when it comes to on-the-move options in the city.

Here are my picks for the top street food in Toronto.

This collection of shipping containers repurposed as food stalls on Dundas West contains options for poutine and African meat pies, as well as Asian and island street foods.

A mish-mash of great Latin American stalls, including a Pancho’s, are all thrown into the same building in Kensington.

Dumplings are the order of the day when it comes to on-the-go fuel from one of Toronto’s most popular roving food trucks.

This North York food hall is a curation of food sensations that have been iconic to Asian culture, with bubble tea, Taiwanese fried chicken, savoury crepes, sushi and wonton noodle soup.

Reasonably priced manaeesh and k’naffeh from this West Queen West casual spot shine a spotlight on tasty and convenient street food offerings hailing from Syria.

Head to this North York vendor if you’re looking for a taste of looped Korean churros with a variety of wild and tasty toppings. They also do oversized cotton candy.

This street food cart may look like your average hot dog stand, but actually serves up sous-vide, grilled-to-order steak sandwiches.

Multiple locations of this Korean grocery store make for convenient places to pick up street food staples like kimchi, dumplings and gimbap.

Steamy, chunky Belgian fries served in authentic paper cones with the standard corner dipping cups are the specialty of this place in Kensington.

From the creators of The Federal comes Detroit-style Telway burgers and the same delicious breakfast sammies you can find at their other restaurant, from this blink-and-you'll-miss-it takeout window in Roncesvalles Village.