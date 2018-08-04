Toronto's newest street food cart is serving up steak

If you see a lineup of people outside a food stand with the yellow umbrella on University Avenue, don't get it twisted — they're not queuing up for hot dogs.

A new cart called Nobs' is grilling up gourmet sous-vide sandwiches (probably the fanciest thing to ever be served from a hot dog stand) and it's bringing all the lunchtime crowds to 505 University Ave., right by Edward Street.

Nobs' serves up meat that's undergone the sous-vide process — wherein meat is vacuum-sealed and slow-cooked in water — for over 24 hours beforehand and then grilled to order.

The results are sandwiches with delectable meats like chimichuri steaks, jerk chicken and honey-glazed jerk pork, along with tasty toppings like slaw.

You can also get their meat in a salad of garden greens with homemade raspberry dressing and other sauces.

Wait times are definitely longer here than other food cart visits so plan your lunch hour accordingly; they close up shop for dinner.

Nobs' also has a chalkboard sign clearly stating "No Hot Dogs" on the side, in case anyone approaches the cart looking for some regular degular street meat.