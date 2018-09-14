Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 38 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
sobeys prices

Sobeys says food prices are rising because of Trump

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 38 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

As if Toronto wasn't too expensive to live in already, it looks like pricier groceries at all the big-name brands are now pretty much inevitable.

The parent company of grocery chain Sobeys, Empire Company Ltd., said yesterday that prices will soon be going up to cover transportation and tariff-related costs, which have risen since Prime Minister Trudeau and President Trump began their trade war months ago.

The announcement follows similar statements from Loblaws, who has previously said they'll be raising prices to offset the retaliatory taxes imposed on U.S. imports like coffee and jam by the Canadian government. Same goes for grocery chain Metro. 

Empire told analysts that increasing minimum wage and freight charges would also impact Sobeys' prices following the release of its first quarter-earning results yesterday: $95.6 million, up from last year's $54 million. 

Until cross-border relations thaw, it looks like Canadians will have to pay more out of pocket for those American goods. Maybe it's time to ditch the big chains and shop local, or hit up some non-North American international grocery stores instead.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Sobeys says food prices are rising because of Trump

Toronto Food Events: City Cider, Annex Cornfest, Empty Bowls, Harvest Apple Festival

The top 5 new French restaurants in Toronto

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Mother Tongue, Dogs & Coffee, Pablo Mini, Shozan Room

Win $850 worth of Purdys Chocolatier chocolate

15 restaurants for an all you can eat dinner buffet in Toronto

The top 5 new dessert cafes in Toronto

10 high profile restaurants that closed in Toronto this summer