Loblaws says grocery prices are going up because of Trump

The price of your groceries might be a little more soon, so stock up on those non-perishables like they're going out of style.

Following back-and-forth tariffs between Canada and the U.S., Loblaws is now warning customers that prices on imported goods may be increasing.

After U.S. President Donald Trump waged a metal tariff against Canada, our own government was forced to retaliate with levies against various products, like steel, aluminum, coffee, jam, soya sauce, and more.

These new taxes will inevitably lead to higher transportation costs, and the loss will be passed down to customers, according to Loblaws CEO Galen Weston.

"We don’t think it’s going to be meaningful, super significant, but it certainly will be higher than what it is today," he said, as reported by the Financial Post.

So, before you struggle to afford to eat even more than you might already, it may time to blow some cash on coffee and toilet paper before it's too late.