Now it's easier than ever to buy products made in Canada

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to live through a trade war with our country's closest ally, now's the time to be alive. But, a new website wants to help you through it.

As Canada and the U.S. start to enforce newly-imposed tariffs against one another, prices for imported goods (everything from jam to coffee to metal and mayonnaise) are increasing.

As a result, many Canadians are looking to start shopping at more local businesses, buying Canadian-made goods, and keeping the cash flowing at home.

But, shopping local isn't always easy, especially when you don't know what's Canadian-made and what isn't. Luckily, madeinca.ca is on the case.

This new site, started by 17-year-old Tyler Campbell, is working to compile a list of everything you can buy—and where to get it locally.

"We know it can be hard to find Canadian-made products, and even harder to find Canadian-made products from a Canadian-owned company. So we’re making a list," reads the info page.

Users can browse by category to find what they're looking for, including Automotive, Food, Kitchen, Sports, Furniture, and more. You can also search directly to check a company or product to see if it's Canadian.

There is also an option for others to submit companies not listed, which is good, as the database is far from complete. At the moment, almost 250 Canadian choices have been listed, and that number is growing.

So if you're looking to buy some new cereal this week, check out how you can keep that money at home this time around (hint―it's not Corn Flakes).