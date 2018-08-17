Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
diner en blanc toronto

There was a secret all-white dinner party in Toronto last night

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Crowds of people dressed up in white risked total exposure last night by heading to Toronto's biggest all-white party as stormy rain clouds hovered overhead. 

Dîner en Blanc ​​​​​​ — the city's annual outdoor dining event — took over one of the hottest venue's of the summer, the Bentway and Fort York Park, for a boozy evening of cocktails, dinner, and dancing. 

Unlike last year's event, which took place at Canoe Landing Park, it didn't rain. 

Many guests congregated at designated spots around downtown like Union Station and Nathan Phillips Square to wait for the event's address. 

Heading over to the Bentway with their own folding tables, chairs, picnic food and utensils in tow (it's required) the guests filed in for the sold-out event. 

Seated under the Gardiner Expressway and on the lawn, people dined on food they brought themselves like fancy tiered cheese platters, charcuterie, and bread dips.

A post shared by marijamm (@marijamm) on

Oh, and Big Macs.

A post shared by Samantha Cheng (@iamsamcheng) on

As always, fashion is the main thing to see at Dîner en Blanc, although there were other attractions like a white bouncy castle. 

A post shared by Gabriella (@gnborg) on

Sparklers and candles lit up the rows of tables as it got dark.

Guests were treated to some entertainment like a gymnast and a travelling band. 

A post shared by Emily (@emily_yt16) on

There was even a marriage proposal! 

Once night fell, the DJ took over, with diners taking to the park for a big dance party. 

Those who missed out on this year's event can risk the rain again next year for this all-white affair.

Lead photo by

daveybabybaby

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

There was a secret all-white dinner party in Toronto last night

Toronto Food Events: Festival of South Asia, Caribbean Summer Market, Parc Rosé

Byblos is opening a second location in Toronto

Tim Hortons is finally fixing its leaky coffee cup lids

Toronto Restaurant Openings: LOB, Cafe Landwer, Stamp's Lane, BBs Diner, Jugemu

Toronto is getting a spot for dipped donuts

The 10 most outrageous food coming to the CNE

Win an Assembly Chef’s Hall x Grocery Gateway prize pack