There was a secret all-white dinner party in Toronto last night

Crowds of people dressed up in white risked total exposure last night by heading to Toronto's biggest all-white party as stormy rain clouds hovered overhead.

Dîner en Blanc ​​​​​​ — the city's annual outdoor dining event — took over one of the hottest venue's of the summer, the Bentway and Fort York Park, for a boozy evening of cocktails, dinner, and dancing.

Unlike last year's event, which took place at Canoe Landing Park, it didn't rain.

Many guests congregated at designated spots around downtown like Union Station and Nathan Phillips Square to wait for the event's address.

Heading over to the Bentway with their own folding tables, chairs, picnic food and utensils in tow (it's required) the guests filed in for the sold-out event.

Seated under the Gardiner Expressway and on the lawn, people dined on food they brought themselves like fancy tiered cheese platters, charcuterie, and bread dips.

Oh, and Big Macs.

As always, fashion is the main thing to see at Dîner en Blanc, although there were other attractions like a white bouncy castle.

Sparklers and candles lit up the rows of tables as it got dark.

Guests were treated to some entertainment like a gymnast and a travelling band.

There was even a marriage proposal!

Once night fell, the DJ took over, with diners taking to the park for a big dance party.

Those who missed out on this year's event can risk the rain again next year for this all-white affair.