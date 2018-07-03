Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
street vendor toronto

What it's like to be a street vendor in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You can find delicious and diverse street food all over Toronto, from South Korean churros at Yonge and Finch, to poutine on Dundas West, to Latin eats in Kensington Market.

In the lastest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast we take a closer look at street vending in Toronto and how it's evolved over the years.

People and places featured in this episode include:

Articles referenced in this episode include:

Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast.

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

What it's like to be a street vendor in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: King Slice, South St. Burger, Biryani, The Good Son, Chimac

The top 5 new sushi in Toronto

The top 5 new cafes in Toronto

The top 5 bars for cider lovers in Toronto

The top 10 summertime treats in Kensington Market

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for June

The top 5 vegan soft serve ice cream in Toronto