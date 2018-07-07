Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
japanese shuffle pancakes toronto

The top 5 Japanese souffle pancakes in Toronto

The top Japanese soufflé pancakes definitely aren't one in a million: despite being one of this year's biggest food trends, there's only a handful of restaurants specializing in these wobbling towers of jiggly Japanese pancakes (though something tells me more are on the way).

Here are my picks for the top Japanese soufflé pancakes in Toronto. 

Hanabusa Cafe

People have been lining up in Kensington for these pancakes all year. Sure, it might all be hype, but it might also be due to the fact their trio of signature pancakes doused in bruléed custard are really that good. You'll never know until you try it. 

Fuwa Fuwa

The name of this Annex restaurant — which means "fluffy fluffy" in Japanese — says it all. Souffle pancakes come in flavours like tiramisu or matcha cream, and the whole process eschews your usual pancake eating-process with two forks instead of the fork-and-knife duo.

Tsujiri

This tea brand has been doing matcha for 155 years, so you can bet their fluffy, jiggly pancakes are every matcha lover's dream. Located just north of Sheppard on Yonge, these magical souffle treats come with peach and ice cream on the side. 

Mukimuki

This Japanese spot is the most recent addition to the Little Italy scene. Still relatively unknown, Mukimuki delivers its own version of the eclair soufflé pancake alongside their signature crispy croquant chou pastries that are all the rage in Harajuku. 

Cafe Bon Bon

This newly opened spot on Highway 7 is a haven for all Asian desserts. The star of the menu is definitely their soufflé pancakes, which you can get in the original flavour or with chocolate cream, accompanied with some soft serve on the side. 

Jesse Milns at Hanabusa Cafe

