Hy's Steakhouse closing on Adelaide Street after 20 years

A long-standing financial district steak restaurant will be closing its doors on Adelaide Street at the end of this year, but fear not finance bros: It won't be disappearing for good.

Hy's Steakhouse announced in a press release on Thursday that it will be moving out of its home at 101-120 Adelaide West, where it's been located for almost 20 years, with the expiry of its current lease.

The restaurant will close down at the very end of 2018, but a new location is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019 at 365 Bay Street.

"We are saddened to leave our existing location where so many wonderful memories have been made, but our new Bay St. restaurant will take Hy’s opulence to a new level," said Hy's of Canada CEO and President Neil Aisenstat in the release.

Hy's new Bay Street spot will have more than 350 seats spread across multiple levels and is being designed by Elaine Thorsell of Vancouver's BOTI, according to the company.

This isn't the first time Hy's has changed locations. When it came to Toronto back in the 1970's, it was actually located on Richmond Street.

The decadent steakhouse moved to its current home on Adelaide in 1999, and who knows—might even move another block away twenty years from now.