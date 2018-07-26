Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hy's toronto closing

Hy's Steakhouse closing on Adelaide Street after 20 years

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A long-standing financial district steak restaurant will be closing its doors on Adelaide Street at the end of this year, but fear not finance bros: It won't be disappearing for good.

Hy's Steakhouse announced in a press release on Thursday that it will be moving out of its home at 101-120 Adelaide West, where it's been located for almost 20 years, with the expiry of its current lease.

The restaurant will close down at the very end of 2018, but a new location is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019 at 365 Bay Street.

"We are saddened to leave our existing location where so many wonderful memories have been made, but our new Bay St. restaurant will take Hy’s opulence to a new level," said Hy's of Canada CEO and President Neil Aisenstat in the release.

A post shared by Bbq Experience (@bbqexperience) on

Hy's new Bay Street spot will have more than 350 seats spread across multiple levels and is being designed by Elaine Thorsell of Vancouver's BOTI, according to the company.

This isn't the first time Hy's has changed locations. When it came to Toronto back in the 1970's, it was actually located on Richmond Street.

The decadent steakhouse moved to its current home on Adelaide in 1999, and who knows—might even move another block away twenty years from now. 

Lead photo by

Hy's Steakhouse Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto has never seen sandwiches quite like these

Hy's Steakhouse closing on Adelaide Street after 20 years

Toronto really doesn't want a Chick-Fil-A to open here

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Les Moulins La Fayette, Zocalo, North of Brooklyn

The 10 most iconic restaurants in Chinatown

Loblaws says grocery prices are going up because of Trump

Chick-fil-A is opening a location in Toronto

Vote for your favourite photo of Summerlicious 2018