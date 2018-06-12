City confirms case of hepatitis at popular Toronto poke restaurant

Toronto Public Health has issued a warning to advise anyone who may have visited a specific food kiosk in Union Station to watch for symptoms of hepatitis A.

The kiosk in question is Union Station's Calii Love; a trendy, health-focused restaurant that serves up poke, acai bowls, coffee, smoothies and more at three locations around the city.

City health officials say that those who consumed food or beverages from the kiosk at Union between May 14 and 29, and on June 8 and 9, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., may have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus.



"An employee of the restaurant has a confirmed case of hepatitis A that was likely acquired during travel to another country," reads a press release issued on Tuesday by Toronto Public Health.

"While the risk of getting the infection through consuming food from this kiosk is low, individuals who visited this restaurant during those dates and times should watch for signs and symptoms and practise thorough hand washing."

Symptoms of the disease tend to appear between 15 and 50 days after someone is infected and include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea/vomiting, dark urine, stomach pains and jaundice.

"Because the virus is found in the stool (feces) of infected people, eating food prepared by an infected person, who does not wash his/her hands properly after using the washroom, is one way of getting the virus," explains the Canadian Liver Foundation.



"Hepatitis A outbreaks or scares in Canada are most often associated with infected food handlers in restaurants and grocery stores or with contaminated produce."

The city will be holding free hepatitis A vaccination clinics for anyone who consumed food at this restaurant on June 8 or 9, as the vaccine is most effective when received within 14 days of exposure.

Those who may have been exposed to the virus can visit the clinics at Metro Hall on Wednesday between 3 and 7 p.m. and Thursday between noon and 6 p.m. this week.