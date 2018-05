Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Tondou Ramen has replaced AF1 Caribbean Kitchen in the cursed (until now?) space at 596 College Street (at Clinton Street) in Little Italy.

Tacos Baos, a spot for both "street-style tacos and unique bao," is now open at 914 Bloor Street West one block west of Ossington in Bloorcourt.

Sofia, an Italian "destination for upper-tier dining, art and entertainment," from Charles Khabouth's INK Entertainment (Akira Back, Kost, Estia) with chef Christine Mast at the helm, opened for business this week at 99 Yorkville Avenue.

Good Things, a cafe and juice bar, is now serving up fresh juices, smoothies, coffee, toasts, wraps, power bowls and house-made salads at 235 Broadview Avenue (at Dundas Street East), straddling East Chinatown and Riverside.

Sheila's Basement, a rock bar that has transformed itself from what was formerly Peacok Bar, is now open at 365 King Street West (by Peter Street) in the Entertainment District.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Closed

Scarborough Town Centre's location of Sweet Jesus has shuttered, and will be replaced with an outpost of Eva's Original Chimneys.

Other news