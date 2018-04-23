This Week on DineSafe: Colette, Commisso Brothers, Allwyn's, Joey, Blood Brothers, Osmow's

This week on DineSafe Colette's newest location at Yorkdale was nailed by city health inspectors. They managed to rack up a shocking ten infractions including four crucial ones. Yikes!
Find out what other local restaurants got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: April 16, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Allwyn's (4750 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: April 17, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 17, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Colette (3401 Dufferin St.)
- Inspected on: April 18, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands before resuming work, handled ice in unsanitary manner, operator failed to ensure premises cleaned to prevent food contamination and stored hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C.
Osmow's (611 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: April 18, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to thoroughly cook hazardous food items.
- Inspected on: April 19, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Joey (3401 Dufferin St.)
- Inspected on: April 19, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: April 19, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Poet (173 King St. East)
- Inspected on: April 19, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 19, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 12 (Minor: 3, Significant: 7, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: April 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hey Lucy (229 Carlton St.)
- Inspected on: April 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.