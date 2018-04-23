This Week on DineSafe: Colette, Commisso Brothers, Allwyn's, Joey, Blood Brothers, Osmow's

This week on DineSafe Colette's newest location at Yorkdale was nailed by city health inspectors. They managed to rack up a shocking ten infractions including four crucial ones. Yikes!

Find out what other local restaurants got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

East of Brunswick (720 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: April 16, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: April 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kenzo Ramen (138 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: April 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Colette (3401 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: April 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 4)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands before resuming work, handled ice in unsanitary manner, operator failed to ensure premises cleaned to prevent food contamination and stored hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C.

Inspected on: April 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to thoroughly cook hazardous food items.

Commisso Brothers (8 Kincort St.)

Inspected on: April 19, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Joey (3401 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: April 19, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.

Inspected on: April 19, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Poet (173 King St. East)

Inspected on: April 19, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Times Square Diner (531 Wilson Heights Blvd.(

Inspected on: April 19, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 12 (Minor: 3, Significant: 7, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Blood Brothers (165 Geary Ave.)

Inspected on: April 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hey Lucy (229 Carlton St.)