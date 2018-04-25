Toronto's favourite Singaporean snack bar closing after 6 years

After spending six years serving the Ossington and Dundas neighbourhood, Singaporean and South East Asian street food joint, Hawker Bar, is closing its doors for good on April 29th.

Owners Andrew Mistry, Nicholas Laliberte, Frederic Laliberte and Casimir Alyea shared the news in a Facebook post, writing "We also know that all things must change! We’ve decided to close Hawker Bar to give us a chance to explore new, different opportunities far and wide."

Hawker Bar is still taking reservations until the April 29th closing date and everyone is invited to enjoy what little time they have left.