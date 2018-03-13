Toronto's soon to open brewery is not like the others

The Toronto brewery that lets you make your own beer is finally having its grand opening as People's Pint prepares to start pouring the suds.

Next week marks the opening of People's Pint; unique in that patrons will be allowed to take part in a pilot project that lets anyone try their hand at creating a 10 gallon batch of their own brew—or about 40 litres of beer—on site and with a quality assurance lab nearby.

It began with small batch brewing before growing to be a collaborative effort between local and professional brewers.

Now, the former site of Junction Craft Brewing has been transformed into a community-friendly space with a large seating area and twelve taps featuring the likes of Helles Island Lager, Serendipitous Sour, and Chinook of the North – plus one tap reserved for a guest home brew.

The grand opening will be catered by Young Animal, while patrons are welcome to also bring their own food in from neighbouring establishments.

Arrive thirsty for the opening on March 23 at 90 Cawthra Avenue.