Toronto's newest brewery will let you make your own beer

Toronto is about to get another craft brewery, but this one will be all about supporting the city's home brewing community.

The People's Pint Brewing Company, which has been throwing events that let home brewers and professionals collaborate, will be taking over the Junction Craft Brewing space at 90 Cawthra Avenue this fall. Junction Craft will be moving to new digs at 150 Symes Road, nearby.

Co-founders Peter Caira and Doug Appeldoorn bought Muddy York's old fermenters last year, and when the opportunity arose in the Junction, they decided it was time to take their equipment out of storage to open a brewery of their own.

Along with brewing a core line of beer, the space will be available to home brewers, says Appeldoorn. "We're going to have a pilot system that will allow you to do a 10 gallon batch, which is equivalent to 40 litres of beer," he explains. They plan to have a quality assurance lab on site that'll be available to breweries in the area too.

Appeldoorn says People's Pint will also offer custom brews for those looking for a unique beverage for special events, such as weddings.

They haven't firmed up their beer offerings just yet, but Appeldoorn says they'll have 12 taps and one will always be reserved for a guest home brew. The taproom will serve some food, like cheese and charcuterie, and the bottle shop will be stay open seven days a week.

While the space won't be up and running until later this year, the People's Pint will be pouring six to seven different types of beer at the Junction Night Market on July 22.