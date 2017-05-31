City
Amy Grief
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy


Old garbage plant could be Toronto's next hot event space

A former incinerator and waste transfer station might not sound like a sought-after venue, but once the heritage-designated Art Deco building at 150 Symes Rd., (which dates back to 1934) gets a makeover, it'll bring a huge event space to the Junction.

The Symes, located at 150 Symes Rd., is getting a makeover thanks to business partners Viviana Kohon, Namita Tandon-Walsh and Caitie Yue.



"It’s a restoration project, more than a building project," says Kohon of the ongoing construction work- led by Ledd Jones Architect Ltd. and Barbara Nelson Interior Design - that'll revamp the space, which sat untouched for years.

The goal is to keep some of the original architectural features intact.

The venue will include two floors and will have a combined capacity for nearly 600 guests. It'll share the building with Junction Craft Brewing when it opens under the same roof this fall.



mark d



