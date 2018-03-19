Toronto baristas take top spots in coffee competition
The Canadian chapter of the Specialty Coffee Association hosted its East Qualifier Barista Competition in Ottawa on Friday, but it was Toronto that came out on top.
Of the eight top baristas who will compete for a national title in May, six are from The 6ix.
They are:
All of these Torontonian baristas will go on to compete in the 2018 Canadian Barista Competition.
They accomplished this by wooing a panel of sensory and technical judges with 3 different espresso based drinks.
The national competition is set to be held in Toronto during the Beanstock Coffee Festival. The winner there will go to represent Canada at the World Barista Championship in Amsterdam this June.
