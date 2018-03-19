Toronto baristas take top spots in coffee competition

The Canadian chapter of the Specialty Coffee Association hosted its East Qualifier Barista Competition in Ottawa on Friday, but it was Toronto that came out on top.

Of the eight top baristas who will compete for a national title in May, six are from The 6ix.

They are:

Anne Cumby of Reunion Island in Roncesvalles

David Lalonde of De Mello Palheta Coffee Roasters at Yonge & Eglinton

Nathaniel Fried of Pilot Coffee Roasters in Little India

Graham Hayes of De Mello Palheta

Yadi Arfin of Kensington Market's Fika

Raichel Neufeld of Pilot Coffee Roasters

A post shared by Toronto Coffee Community (@torontocoffeecommunity) on Mar 18, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

All of these Torontonian baristas will go on to compete in the 2018 Canadian Barista Competition.

They accomplished this by wooing a panel of sensory and technical judges with 3 different espresso based drinks.

The national competition is set to be held in Toronto during the Beanstock Coffee Festival. The winner there will go to represent Canada at the World Barista Championship in Amsterdam this June.