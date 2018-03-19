Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
east qualifier barista competition

Toronto baristas take top spots in coffee competition

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Canadian chapter of the Specialty Coffee Association hosted its East Qualifier Barista Competition in Ottawa on Friday, but it was Toronto that came out on top.

Of the eight top baristas who will compete for a national title in May, six are from The 6ix.

 They are:

All of these Torontonian baristas will go on to compete in the 2018 Canadian Barista Competition.

They accomplished this by wooing a panel of sensory and technical judges with 3 different espresso based drinks.

The national competition is set to be held in Toronto during the Beanstock Coffee Festival. The winner there will go to represent Canada at the World Barista Championship in Amsterdam this June.

Lead photo by

de Mello Palheta

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto pierogi joint closes to make way for more barbecue

Toronto baristas take top spots in coffee competition

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, King Slice, Druxy's, Amaya Express, Bake Code

The top 5 new ramen in Toronto

The top 5 vegetarian Caribbean restaurants in Toronto

Popular Liberty Village cafe closes after 21 years

The top 5 cafes in Scarborough

The top 21 Irish bars and pubs in Toronto by neighbourhood