restaurants toronto

The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

The hottest restaurants in Toronto right now come to us from city legends such as Drake, a star chef from Buca, and the infamous Warehouse Group with its $6 bar food menu. Get ready to make some reservations and stand in some lines to try the food at these white hot restaurants.

Here are my picks for the hottest restaurants in Toronto right now.

Pick 6ix

Drake has collabed with Antonio Park to create a truly baller menu of sushi, sashimi, pasta and teriyaki topped with gold leaf and lobster for his splashy new Financial District restaurant.

Tuk Tuk Canteen

Roncesvalles Village now has a spot for dumplings and other Cambodian snacks that’s cozy and in high demand.

Konjiki Ramen

Toronto is still lining up for a taste of the signature award-winning shio clam and pork brother at this Tokyo transplant near Yonge and Sheppard. They now also do lobster ramen.

Vit Beo

Whole fried shrimp with shishito, congee, pho, fried cauliflower and banh xeo await at this dim Vietnamese snack bar in Bloorcourt.

Il Covo

From chef Ryan Campbell of Buca comes this intimate Little Italy hideaway serving fresh made pasta and other Italian small plates.

The Cheesecake Factory

Lineups may be waning slightly at the Yorkdale outpost of this over-the-top chain, but on a Friday night you’ll still be queuing up for hours for a taste of those scrumptious desserts. Use the time to choose between the overwhelming number of menu items.

Aloette

Burgers and beef tartare enjoy the spotlight at this Queen and Spadina spot from the same people behind Alo. Don’t skip dessert, the sundaes are amazing.

Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen

Jerk wings, pork and chicken get the upscale treatment at this King West restaurant situated in an old Toronto row house from the experts over at Gusto 101.

Yonge St. Warehouse

$6 meals have always drawn crowds at other Warehouse locations so it stands to reason this new Yonge and Dundas one should be just as packed, cheap and crazy.

Parallel

You’ve never seen hummus, labaneh, falafel, pita and tahini like this on Geary. The massive new space is already constantly humming with fans.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen

