Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Chocolats Favoris Toronto

Quebec chain Chocolats Favoris opening first Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Quebec City-based artisanal chocolate shop and canned fondue chain Chocolats Favoris will soon be available in Toronto – like, from an actual store.

The kind that sells hand-dipped chocolate covered ice cream cones.

Chocolats Favoris, founded in 1979, has aggressive expansion plans, and eventually hopes to operate around 75 stores across Canada. Expect lineups.

A good chunk of those locations are reportedly slated for Toronto and elsewhere across the GTA, because we've got a lot of people. What can I say? Sorry, rest of Canada.

Two of these stores are already nearby – one in Ajax and one in Aurora. A third is set to open in Vaughan on March 3.

Lead photo by

Chocolat Favoris

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Quebec chain Chocolats Favoris opening first Toronto location

Toronto bakery closing after 37 years for big move

Laduree says it's opening more Toronto locations

Vote for your favourite photo of Winterlicious 2018

The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

Popular Toronto cafe might shut down if new subway exit is approved

One of Toronto's favourite brunch spots is now in Rexdale

This Week on DineSafe: Green Beanery, Petit Potato, Lac Vien Pho, Mamma's Pizza, Osmow's