Quebec chain Chocolats Favoris opening first Toronto location

The Quebec City-based artisanal chocolate shop and canned fondue chain Chocolats Favoris will soon be available in Toronto – like, from an actual store.

The kind that sells hand-dipped chocolate covered ice cream cones.

Chocolats Favoris, founded in 1979, has aggressive expansion plans, and eventually hopes to operate around 75 stores across Canada. Expect lineups.

There is a line up at Chocolats Favoris nightly 6 months of the year... why is this necessary? https://t.co/QE4xImfSdk — Nora Loreto (@NoLore) February 8, 2018

A good chunk of those locations are reportedly slated for Toronto and elsewhere across the GTA, because we've got a lot of people. What can I say? Sorry, rest of Canada.

Two of these stores are already nearby – one in Ajax and one in Aurora. A third is set to open in Vaughan on March 3.