Beer and wine coming to more Toronto grocery stores

Ontario will be making it even easier to get a casual buzz on this spring by expanding beer and cider sales to 87 more grocery stores across the province – almost 40 of which are in the GTA.

These stores, selected through a competitive bidding process run by the LCBO, will be authorized to sell beer and cider as of April, 2018.

This will bring the total number of grocers authorized to sell these products in Ontario up to 370. The provincial government ultimately wants to see beer and cider in about 450 grocery stores, including 300 that will also sell wine.

Of the 87 stores selected this time around, 11 are independent grocery stores and 76 are owned by large chains like Loblaws, Metro and Walmart.

Here's where you can find the new beer and cider outposts in Toronto when April rolls around: