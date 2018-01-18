Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Sugar shack toronto

Toronto is getting a sugar shack this winter

The Sugar Shack is back! Sugar Shack TO is returning this year with a bunch of sweet treats from local vendors. And best of all, it's free!

Redpath Sugar and Water's Edge Festival and Events are teaming up to host the Sugar Shack at Sugar Beach. The event brings together activities like Battle of the Chainsaws with the cozy comforts of a warm hot chocolate.

It's not just sweets, either. There will be plenty of hot, comfort food available to help keep warm while visitors can enjoy fresh maple taffy boiled on site and rolled in the snow for dessert.

This year's event will be hosting a specialty bar serving up spiked hot chocolate, live music, and a winter marketplace with more maple-infused treats.

It's all going down March 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Sugar Beach. Here's what the event looked like last year.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

