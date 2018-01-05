The 10 most anticipated restaurant openings in Toronto this year

The most anticipated restaurant openings in Toronto for 2018 include a new concept from Momofuku, a massive spot for Nikkei in the Financial District, vegan pizza, lots of promising Italian, and even a new spot from Drizzy's OVO crew.

Here are my picks for the most hotly anticipated restaurant openings in Toronto this year.

Who doesn't love quality Italian cuisine? More Buca can't be a bad thing, and there will be a lot of locations to go around, what with three more outposts opening this year in addition to the three (including Bar Buca) that already exist.

Toronto will finally get to try Nikkei, or Japanese-Peruvian dishes, when this restaurant that started in London (and will be debuting in Miami and Mykonos in addition to here) opens its 9,000 sq. ft. space in the Financial District's Brookfield Place in February.

Many were sad when Bestellen closed its doors last year, but its chef, Rob Rossi, will soon be opening a new Italian spot in its place, and it will be a collaboration between him and David Minicucci, owner of L'Unita. Look forward to the return of Rossi's signature whole suckling pig.

Speaking of Buca and new Italian restaurants, Ryan Campbell, the former chef de cuisine of Buca Yorkville, will be opening his own small plates spot and wine bar in Little Italy later this month. Judging by some sneak peeks on IG, it looks like it's gonna be pretty darned good.

Toronto's been waiting for its very own Jollibee for quite some time, but it appears that fans of the Filipino fast food chain will be rewarded in the first half of the year, when the brand launches its Scarborough location. An outlet in Mississauga is expected to follow.

Peer to Peer Hospitality Group has been behind three very successful restaurants (Atlas, Chabrol, Cava) over the past few years, along with the recently opened Tanto. Needless to say, this upcoming project that will open on King West shouldn't disappoint either.

Momofuku recently announced that it will be closing two of its Toronto entities, Daisho and Shoto (but keeping Noodle Bar, Milk Bar and Nikai), in order to open a new concept on the third floor of its University Ave. building in the spring. It's bound to be interesting, whatever it is.

Everything is still pretty mysterious about the 6ix God's supposed sushi restaurant (or sports bar? maybe both?) at Yonge and Wellington, but you know you'll want to try it – and possibly catch a glimpse of Drake himself – when it opens.

Restaurateur/chef Grant van Gameren now owns about a trillion hot spots in this city (okay, fine – maybe more like six), and he's about to add a seventh with this Mexican restaurant at College & Bathurst that will feature a 28-foot-long open fire. Talk about hot!

Vegans, rejoice – one can never have enough plant-based pizza. This vegan pizzeria and ice cream parlour that originated in Vancouver is set to open in Little Italy soon, and it looks like it's going to be delicious.