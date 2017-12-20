Momofuku closing restaurants in Toronto and starting something new

Momofuku is shutting down two of its Toronto restaurants to make room for one, much bigger "concept" space that will span the building's entire third floor.

The New York-based culinary brand, which expanded to Toronto in 2012, currently runs three restaurants out of its multi-level building on University Avenue.

On the main floor is Momofuku Noodle Bar – a hip yet accessible ramen joint with cafeteria-style tables. Nikai, a cocktail lounge, and Milk, a dessert bar, can be found on the second floor.

The third floor is where the more upscale Daishō and Shōtō restaurants live – but not for very much longer.

"The Momofuku team is excited to share that we will be renovating the third floor of Momofuku Toronto in early 2018 in order to launch a new concept and layout for the space," reads a press release sent out by the company on Wednesday.

"We will evolve the space to accommodate the growing needs of our guests, neighbourhood, and staff."

Daishō and Shōtō will close in late February, and the new third-floor restaurant is slated to open sometime during Spring 2018.

In the meantime, you can still visit Nikai, Milk and Noodle Bar, which will all remain open throughout the renovation period.