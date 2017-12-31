The top 30 restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto

Restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto are available at all price points to help ring in 2018. You can choose to eat on the earlier side and party your night away, or grab a late seating and do the countdown right at your table.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants for New Year's Eve in Toronto this year.

This Roncesvalles restaurant is offering a prix fixe dinner menu on the big night, which includes mains like braised pork with sunchoke puree and a complimentary glass of bubbly. Reserve your table for 10 p.m. or later and join them for the countdown.

A five-course dinner will be on offer for $100 at this Kensington Market spot. The menu includes everything from lamb tartare to duck with wild rice. Call to reserve a table.

If you plan to ring in 2018 in Yorkville, head to this Mediterranean restaurant. On December 31 they'll be serving passed hors d'oeuvres and offering range of food stations, plus a chocolate fountain. Champagne will be served at midnight. Reserve your $95 ticket online.

Located on the main floor of the The Broadview Hotel, this restaurant will play host to one of three celebrations happening inside. Reserve a spot for dinner by emailing and come prepared to scarf down a delectable three-course meal.

Make your way to Little Italy on December 31 to indulge in an AYCE Thai dinner. Seatings will begin at 1 p.m. and run all the way until 10:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online. Khao soi, pad thai, green curry and tom yum soup are just a few of the items available.

Seatings at the Financial District restaurant will take place at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and will include a four-course meal at $75 a person. There will be a glass of bubbles to start, followed with a seafood platter, lobster carbonara, rack of lamb, and dessert.

You can select from this Yorkville restaurant's $95 group dining menu or the $145 truffle tasting menu for the special night. Reservations can be made online.

The four-course set tasting menu at this restaurant on Ossington is $75. It features smoked goose breast, roast bison ribeye, and a dessert to die for. Reservations are available over the phone and by email only.

This Queen East restaurant will be serving a family-style feast with three seatings. The first and second seatings are set at $59 and $79 per person, but it's the $99 final seating, which carries into the New Year, that you really want to bite into.

Ring in 2018 in Chinatown with Chef Eric Chong’s special $55 four course dinner, featuring items like seafood chow mein and kalbi beef.

Chef Nick Liu's NYE tasting menu is a work of art. The menu at this Little Italy restaurant will be $100 per person and will include shrimp toast and foie gras, miso artichoke dumplings and a 90 day dry aged beef ribeye.

Found in Leslieville, the French restaurant will have a set menu for New Year's Eve. The $75 menu includes an amuse to start followed by mains like steak and scallops. Reservations can be made via phone.

Four seating times are available at this Ossington restaurant. The last seating is at 11 p.m. and then the restaurant will transition into a party with dancing. It'll set you back $45 per person and will include a Sybanne-style sharing menu. Reserve a spot online.

This cozy dining space on Tecumseth is heavy on carnivorous offerings and will be hosting a dinner at $80 per person. The menu includes sea urchin, grilled sweetbreads, gnocchi and sticky toffee pudding. Reservations can be made via phone.

For NYE this Italian restaurant on West Queen West will be serving a three course menu for $55. In addition to the main offering, a la carte options like oysters, caviar and seared foie gras will also be available.

Chef Julie's $75 four-course prix fixe will add a little Latin flare to your New Year’s Eve celebrations. Tuna crudo, mushroom minestrone, and grilled cornish hen will all be available that evening at the Financial District spot.

Drake and Susur Lee's restaurant on King West will serve up a $95 four course meal on the last night of 2017. It includes butternut squash soup, wild boar bucatini, surf and turf and a pear tart. You'll also be served a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

New Year's at this Financial District beer market will entail a special edition of their monthly Brewmaster's Dinner. Tickets cost $80 and can be purchased online. Your ticket includes a four-course dinner, beer pairings, party favours and champagne at midnight.

For New Year's Eve, Chef Nuit is doing a royal Thai dinner. Early seating at the Entertainment District restaurant runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will cost $60.00. The late seating will run from 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. and will cost $100. All tickets can be purchased online.

Seating times and prices at this King West spot are $65 for seatings between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and $85 at 9 p.m. Beverage pairings to meals can be added for a fee of $35/$50. Reservations can be done online.

Celebrate New Year's Eve in Harbord Village with one of three seatings available here. Prices vary from $99 to $140 and include a four-course meal.

Need to finish off your year with a plant-based meal? This Bay Street restaurant will offer various seatings throughout the evening, some of which include the option to add an open bar. Call to reserve a seat.

This NYE dinner at this Japanese spot in South Core will not disappoint. It's a six-course set menu for $150 with the option to add a premium sake pairing for $50 more.

This Yonge & Eglinton restaurant is hosting a Rijsttafel party on the big night. It'll consist of an elaborate Dutch meal for $68 per person. Book your spot by emailing them.

The Dundas West fusion spot will be joining forces with Superpoint and Smoke Signals for NYE. They've put together a special menu for the night and will be doing two seatings which range from $65 to $75 per person.

Two NYE menus will be available at this seafood restaurant in the Financial District. Select from the Lbs. classic for $92 or Lbs. grand for $125 which features Alaskan king crab, shaved black truffles and Henriot Champagne to toast in 2018.

The West Queen West restaurant is pulling out all the stops for their New Year's Eve celebrations. The French restaurant will offer an all-you-can-eat buffet feast alongside an open bar for $195 all in. Call to reserve your spot.

Indulge in a special lobster supper at this pizza joint on Ossington for $45. Pizzas and salads will also be available that evening. Email to reserve a seat.

Both an omnivore and vegetarian versions of a 5-course pre-fixe menu will be available for $75 on NYE. You can book a spot at this Queen West restaurant online.

On the ground floor, Mascot will be serving a three course prix fixe dinner, which will flow right into the party upstairs at Odd Thomas. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online.