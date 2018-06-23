Cheap drink deals in Toronto go beyond happy hour offerings. Many of the city's restaurants and bars offer drink specials that last all day long. From $5 brews to half price wine, drinking on the cheap in Toronto isn't as difficult as you might think.
Here's a roundup of the cheap drink deals in Toronto by day of the week.
Multi-Day
- Sauce on the Danforth has 2 oz house cocktails for only $6.42 before 6 p.m. and $5.97 tall boys seven days a week. They also do $5.31 pints Monday to Friday.
- Wide Open offers $15 pitchers and $5 mixed drinks all night every Friday and Saturday. They also have $5 Jim Beam shots seven days a week.
- The Lakeview has daily specials on wine for $4.25, Caesars for $4.25, mimosas for $3.25 and mixed drinks for $4.25.
- Bar 244 always has $3 drinks on offer.
- Duke of Devon has half priced bottles of wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
- Duke of Richmond has half priced bottles of wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
- Duke of Kent has half priced bottles of wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
- Duke of Somerset has half priced bottles of wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
- Duke of Westminster has half priced bottles of wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
- Duke of York has half priced bottles of wine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.
- McSorley's Saloon has $5.50 beer specials Monday to Friday after 5 p.m. For Saturday and Sunday they do mimosas and double Caesars for $8.
- Lou Dawg's gets good grades with Toronto's student population for its $5 shots of Jack, Jameson and Jager every day of the week. For weekends during their Southern brunch there's $5 mimosas and Caesars.
- The Bar With No Name runs a special on Monday and Wednesday where pitchers are $12 and bar rail costs $3.75.
- Beaumont Kitchen has weekend brunch drink specials of $5 Caesars and $5 bellinis. For dinner on the weekend get $8 Beaumont sangrias and $8 negronis.
- Annabelle after 9:30 p.m. does $5 beer, $6 wine and $8 negronis.
- Gusto 101 does $1 per ounce of house wine every single day.
- Refinery Public House is where you can get $3 apple pie shots daily.
- Brazen Head does a new $6 18 oz beer special each day of the week.
- Hurricane's on weekends has $4 Caesars and mimosas available until 4 p.m.
Monday
- Wide Open is offering $4 drinks on pretty much everything to start the week
- Macho Radio Bar has $5 margarita specials.
- Sneaky Dee's does $3.75 sours and bar rail.
- The Office Pub on King has $5.50 craft pints all day and $4 mixed drinks starting at 9 p.m.
- The Office Pub on John has $6 craft pints all day and $4 mixed drinks starting at 4 p.m.
- Scotland Yard does Brown Bottle Monday where Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Canadian 67, Molson Export, Molson Stock Ale and Molson Dry are $3.53.
- H Bar has craft beer samples for $9.50 along with house wine for $5.
- Beaumont Kitchen serves their martinis for just $7.
- Dog & Bear has pitchers for only $10.
- Hurricane's does Moosehead Mondays where Moosehead Lager and Moosehead Pale Ale tall cans are $5.
Sauce on the Danforth is just one of many destinations throughout the week to check out for cheap drinks. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Tuesday
Wednesday
- Sauce on the Danforth has $5.31 beer starting at 4 p.m.
- Wide Open serves $4.50 mixed drinks and $5 pints.
- Crocodile Rock does 911 Wednesdays where drinks are $3 all night long.
- Macho Radio Bar has a $5 on Ketel One vodka on Hump Day.
- Sneaky Dee's offers bottles of Amsterdam Blonde, Amsterdam Big Wheel, PBR & Oldstyle Pilsner for just $3.55.
- The Office Pub on John has $6 Moosehead pints all day and $4 mixed drinks after 4 p.m.
- Scotland Yard hosts Wet Wednesday where Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Rickard’s Red, Molson Stock Ale and Nicklebrook Cause & Effect are just $5.30.
- H Bar offers doubles of vodka, rum, rye and gin with a mix of your choice for $8.
- Beaumont Kitchen also does half price wine bottles midweek.
- Kinka Izakya locations do Hump Day bar rail and rail shots for $5.
- The Ballroom offers Goose IPA, Honkers, 100th Meridian, West Coast IPA, Ace Hill and 3 Speed pints for $5 after 5 p.m.
- Hurricane's has $5 mystery draught on offer all day and night.
Thursday
- Crocodile Rock offers live music and drink specials for $4 until 11 p.m.
- Sneaky Dee's has a special of Amsterdam Blonde or Big Wheel and bar rail shot for $7.75.
- The Office Pub on John does Thirsty Thursdays where Amsterdam Blonde and Ricards Red pints are $6 until 11 p.m. $4 mixed drinks are also available between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- The Office Pub on King has $4 mixed drinks after p.m. for Thirsty Thursday.
- Scotland Yard does a Thirsty Thursday special where 2oz cocktails are $6.19 and you get $1.25 off all 9 oz glasses of wine.
- The Bar With No Name hosts a special where tall boys are only $5.
- H Bar does $5.50 pints and tallboys from Cameron's Brewing.
- Beaumont Kitchen serves their specialty cocktails for $8.
- McSorley's Saloon does 8 oz house white or red for just $6.50.
- Kinka Izakya locations do $3 sake bombs.
- The Ballroom offers $5 White Russians from open til close.
Friday
- Crocodile Rock offers $3 drinks until 10 p.m.
- Macho Radio Bar does Fiveyay Fridays where drinks like wine and rail liquor only cost $5.
- H Bar has tallboys 504 Pale Ale for $5.50 to end the work week.
- Beaumont Kitchen finishes of their weekly night drink specials with $7 pinot grigio and $7 Stella Artois.
- McSorley's Saloon does 8 oz glasses of Liberty School Cab and Villa Blanche Syrah for $8.
- The Office Pub on John offers Carlsberg/Kronenbourg and Kronenbourg Blanc pints for $7 until 11 p.m. $4 mixed drinks are also available between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- The Ballroom after 9 p.m. has $5 tallboys and $5 Jameson.
- Hurricane's serves house lager and Jameson for $5.
Cheap Caesars at The Lakeview are always a real treat on the weekend. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Saturday
- The Ballroom serves $5 Caesars every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- McSorley's Saloon does 2 oz lime margarita $8 for Mexican night.
- H Bar offers house drinks of vodka, rum, rye and gin with a mix of your choice for $4. Mimosas are also $4.
- The Office Pub on John does a ton of specials for the weekend. There's $4.99 Caesars til 4 p.m., $4 mixed drinks 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and $6 Canadian or Coors Light pints until 11 p.m.
Sunday
- The Ballroom has $4 rail, $5 Caesars and $5 wine available all day on Sundays.
- Sauce on the Danforth does Pint Sundays where a pint will set you back $5.31. The promo starts at 3 p.m.
- Wide Open offers $3.50 rail and domestic bottles every Sunday.
- Macho Radio Bar does pitcher specials on the final day of week. A pitcher of Canadian goes for $18 and a pitcher of sangria for $20.
- Sneaky Dee's has $21.70 sangria pitchers and Grolsch for $4.65.
- Scotland Yard does a 100KM Sunday. All beer and wine produced within 100 km-distance from the pub is $5.30. They also offer $7 double Caesars.
- H Bar on does a 1 oz Caesar for $4 as well as Stonewall Light Lager for $5.
- Kinka Izakya locations have Chu-Hi for $5.
- The Office Pub on John continues weekend specials with $4.99 Caesars until 4 p.m. followed by $4 mixed drinks.
- Hurricane's offers Mill St. Organic, Tankhouse, 100th Meridian, Welter Weight, Makani Pineapple IPA or Stout for $5.
Lead photo by
Jesse Milns at Macho Radio Bar