Cheap drink deals in Toronto go beyond happy hour offerings. Many of the city's restaurants and bars offer drink specials that last all day long. From $5 brews to half price wine, drinking on the cheap in Toronto isn't as difficult as you might think.

Here's a roundup of the cheap drink deals in Toronto by day of the week.

Multi-Day

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Crocodile Rock offers $3 drinks until 10 p.m.

Macho Radio Bar does Fiveyay Fridays where drinks like wine and rail liquor only cost $5.

H Bar has tallboys 504 Pale Ale for $5.50 to end the work week.

Beaumont Kitchen finishes of their weekly night drink specials with $7 pinot grigio and $7 Stella Artois.

McSorley's Saloon does 8 oz glasses of Liberty School Cab and Villa Blanche Syrah for $8.

The Office Pub on John offers Carlsberg/Kronenbourg and Kronenbourg Blanc pints for $7 until 11 p.m. $4 mixed drinks are also available between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Ballroom after 9 p.m. has $5 tallboys and $5 Jameson.

Hurricane's serves house lager and Jameson for $5.

Saturday

The Ballroom serves $5 Caesars every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McSorley's Saloon does 2 oz lime margarita $8 for Mexican night.

H Bar offers house drinks of vodka, rum, rye and gin with a mix of your choice for $4. Mimosas are also $4.

The Office Pub on John does a ton of specials for the weekend. There's $4.99 Caesars til 4 p.m., $4 mixed drinks 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and $6 Canadian or Coors Light pints until 11 p.m.

Sunday