The top 10 brunch restaurants for large groups in Toronto

Brunch with a large group in Toronto requires advance planning, but if you can pull it off, it can be the most epic meal of your week. Drag your friends out of bed to make a reservation at one of these spacious breakfast spots: it's worth it.

Here are my picks for the top brunch restaurants for large groups in Toronto.

Dine on brunch inside or out with in a dining room or sprawling patio with a combined capacity that reaches into the hundreds at this brewery near Bathurst and King.

Yonge and St. Clair has this large restaurant for brunches of bagel towers where you can reserve for a big group.

This Don Mills outpost of a popular downtown restaurant takes reservations for their weekend brunch.

This gigantic Beaches steakhouse hosts a buffet-style brunch on weekends that's great for making sure everyone in a group gets exactly what they want.

This Argentinian restaurant takes reservations for brunch, so you can be sure your group is seated in the popular Ossington area.

French brunch at Dundas and Carlaw is easy to make reservations for at this bistro and in warmer weather there's lots of patio space that can accomodate a crowd.

Located at the base of the Broadview Hotel in Riverside, this restaurant with a speakeasy feel is the perfect place to plan a morning celebration.

The spacious Junction Triangle offshoot from the Drake Hotel does all sorts of interesting brunch fare, baked goods and libations. You can follow up the brunch with a group visit to the MOCA just down the street.

This Oliver & Bonacini restaurant at Sherway Gardens is where you can make reservations for brunch until 5 p.m. in case there are any major late sleepers in your group.

This Italian restaurant on King West is as spacious as it is pretty, where bubbly and pizza are on the menu for brunch.