The top 15 noodles in Toronto by type

Noodles in Toronto come in all shapes, tastes, and sizes. With so many types available in the city, you could be slurping on a different kind every day for weeks if you were so inclined.

Here are my picks for the top noodles in Toronto by type.

Biang Biang Mian

A popular Chinese spicy noodle from Shaanxi province, you can find these long, thick noodles at Artisan in North York, where they hand-make their pulled noodz and top them with chilli oil vinaigrette.

Dan Dan noodles

These delicious egg noodles have their origins in Sichuan street food. Ding Tai Fung in Markham may be a Shanghainese restaurant, but their take on dan dan is some of the best in the city.

Idiyappam

More commonly known as string hoppers, idiyappam is a popular Sri Lankan noodle dish often consumed for breakfast, and Babu in Scarborough makes these little bundles of rice flour perfectly.

Lamian

Watching lamian being twisted and stretched is one of the most fascinating processes ever. For delicious bowls of this Langzhou-style dish, head to GB Hand-Pulled Noodles at Yonge and Dundas.

Mixian

Made from non-glutinous rice, these thin noodles are served in tasty soups at Dagu Rice Noodle by Bay and Dundas. Try the traditional "crossing the bridge" dish, where all the ingredients for your noodles – even the broth – are served separately.

Naenmyeon

The Guksu and Noodle by Yonge and Centre has delicious bowls of this traditional Korean arrowroot noodle. Try them hot or cold in with loads of different toppings and a variety of broths.

Pancit

The go-to for hip spins on Filipino cuisine, you can count on La Mesa on St. Clair West for servings of this classic noodle dish frequently served at birthday parties and celebrations.

Pasta

These noodles need no explaining, so just head over to Famiglia Baldasare on Geary to pick up some incredibly authentic, handmade Italian long egg pastas, raviolis, and tortellinis.

Pho

A bowl of this warming Vietnamese soup is always a win at Golden Turtle on Ossington, with yummy broth, veggies, and your choice of protein. On top of that, it's always affordable.

Ramen

Lineups for Sansotei by Dundas Square can be intimidating, but the queue goes quickly and the Japanese ramen here is well worth the wait anyhow. They also have another location just up the street if it gets too busy.

Spätzle

Made from eggs, these tiny little noodles are popular in Europe. You can find them at Otto’s Bierhalle on West Queen West, served in a German take on mac and cheese or in platters with schnitzels, veggies and fries.

Sen Chan

Most commonly found in pad thai, these rice noodles are done best at the Entertainment District's Khao San Road, especially their Bangkok-style pad thai which comes with dried shrimp and tasty fish sauce.

Tsukemen

These are ramen noodles, but served and eaten in a totally different way. Meant for dipping, you can get these noodles at Ramen Isshin's original location in Little Italy, accompanied with rich seafood and pork broths.

Udon

Thick and chewy, you don't need to eat a lot of these Japanese noodles to fill you up. MeNami in North York serves up udon made by a trained-in-Japan udon chef, so it really doesn't get better than these.

Yakisoba

A stir-fried noodle popular in Japanese street cuisine, you can find portions of this buckwheat noodle at Naniwa-Taro, a humble Japanese joint just south of Finch on Yonge serving up a range of authentic eats.