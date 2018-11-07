The 10 most Instagrammable bakeries in Toronto

The most Instagrammable bakeries in Toronto are home to some of the most photogenic treats in the city. The camera always eats first here, and sometimes the interiors of these sweet-smelling stores are almost as cute as the baked goods themselves.

Here are my picks for the most Instagrammable bakeries in Toronto.

Masterchef contestant Christopher Siu makes darling little pastries that are almost too precious to eat at this miniscule Kensington Market stall. Dacquoise duck tubs and marshmallow cats join favourites like the Banoffee Jewel and cartoon macarons from his Cake Lab in Scarborough.

Flaky croissants oozing with matcha and giant Neolithic rock-looking charcoal buns can be found at this naturally lit bakery at Yonge and Wellesley, where nearly every high quality bread here is worth a flick.

Traditional Greek dough balls are taken to the next level at this simple spot on O'Connor Drive. You can deck them out with sauces and toppings for an epic, photo-worthy pile of loukoumades.

Craig bakes up his homemade-style cookies with careless abandon, and they're the best things you'll see all day. Hit up this Parkdale bakery to try these masterpieces of oreos and pop tarts roughly smooshed together with cookies made from his mama's recipe.

Lil' donuts are the only thing being baked up at this King West cafe, but who needs variety when everything looks so cute. From the walls to the counters to the glaze on the donuts, everything here arrives in the same soft hue of baby pink.

This super airy and clean-looking bakery at Yonge and Dundas sells the the most decadent danishes and crispy quiches ever. Their homey brioche loaves with sprigs of rosemary are super festive-looking too.

Selling vegan and gluten-free baked goods from their cozy store at Dundas West, a trip to Sweet Hart inevitably means a whole photo roll of their delicious no-bake donuts coated in dips and sprinkled with hazelnuts and more.

On Yonge between Finch and North York subway stations is this minimalist retreat making some of the most refined desserts you'll ever see. Find spectacular works of art like the domed Fenchiew lime mousse and mini stacked charcoal soy cream cake.

You've never known decadence until you've seen the hand-dipped donuts at this takeout window in Kensington. Each glorious fried ring is dipped in oozing glaze and sprinkled with crazy stuff that will definitely have your followers smashing that like button.

This Little Italy bakery has been bringing back the pop tart in full force. Putting their own twist on this very classic childhood treat, their tarts come decked out in all hues of pretty sprinkles, icing, and sometimes even faces of your faves like Biggie and Drake.