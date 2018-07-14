The top 21 burritos in Toronto by neighbourhood

Burritos in Toronto run the gamut from Mission-style to traditional Mexican to burritos stuffed with Chinese chow mein (yes, it exists, and it’s good). Get your burrito fix from a range of indie restaurants and franchise heavy hitters.

Here are my picks for the top burritos in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

The Oshawa transplant Bang Bang Burrito stuffs their burritos with slow-cooked, 48-marinated meat and beer battered fish. They’ve also got a cheesy Bang Bang poutine which you can get wrapped up in a burrito too.

Baldwin Village

Fiesta Burrito in the popular Village by the Grange food court fuses Mexican and Korean with options like BBQ’d beef and spicy pork in their rolls.

Church Wellesley Village

The burritos are affordable at local chain Tacorrito where you can get options like spicy fish along with tons of options for vegetarians like sweet chili cauliflower and chilly potato.

Entertainment District

The original Burrito Boyz location in a low-key basement spot is now called Burrito Gordito where grilled burritos come with mango chicken and triple A steak. This spot’s open until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturday, making it super clutch after the bar.

Etobicoke

Burrito Caliente is a plaza fave, keeping it simple with just one size of burritos and unique fillings like sausage and fish with wasabi aoili.

Financial District

Head into the underground Richmond-Adelaide or TD Centre food courts to hit up Freshwest Grill. You’ll likely encounter a huge line waiting to grab a burrito with sauteed shrimp or fajita veggies.

Junction

You can get Al Pastor’s famous slow-cooked pork shoulder meat in the alambre burrito, filled with nothing but meat, cheese and onions that’s surprisingly satisfying even without rice or beans.

Keelesdale

El Nahual is definitely more famous for their delicious tacos but their two-sized burritos are filled with Mexican rice and their signature tasty meats like barbacoa, al pastor or steak.

Kensington Market

Taking up a big corner lot, Big Fat Burrito is the staple burrito purveyor in the market. They’ve been serving burritos for years and have a delicious sauce that’s basically just garlic and mayo.

King East

Bolet’s Burrito is easily one of the most underrated spots on the list with a really tasty fried fish burrito and a popular Buffalo chicken roll that makes for the most satisfying lunch.

King West

Grab the Wilbur-Rito from Wilbur Mexicana that comes in one size with rice and black or refried beans, oaxaca cheese and your choice of Baja fish or carne asada.

Leslieville

Asian-inspired burritos from Chino Locos bring us options stuffed with unconventional ingredients like edamame, General Tao chicken, and chow mein noodles that sub the regular rice filling.

Liberty Village

The popular chain Fat Bastard has long been rolling it up around the GTA. Despite its problematic logo it continues to be a go-to for chunky wraps.

North York

Get & Go Burrito is a popular spot on Wilson Avenue for burritos with fresh ingredients. Popular options include BBQ steak and ground beef, which are perfect to go along with their addictive Supreme Fries.

Scarborough

Not only does Sofis Mexican Bar and Grill have a big selection of burrito standards like carnitas and barbocoa, they also have a fancy garlic butter poached lobster option which you can get wrapped up with guac and chipotle aioli.

South Core

The Taqueria at Mercatino’s food hall Harbour Eats offers a handful of burritos like pollo asado or carne asada alongside burrito bowls and tacos.

St. Clair West

You can get all the ingredients at Asada Mexican Grill in burrito form. Carne asada and al pastor are the regular faves, plus they also have chorizo and the Mayan-style pulled pork, cochinita pibil.

West Queen West

This location of the Kensington hit La Tortilleria offers its burritos with fillings like the campechano mix and beef chipotle with the option to get it wrapped in a habanero tortilla.

Yonge and College

One half of the Burrito Boyz broke off to create Burrito Bandidos way back in the day, and it continues to be one of the popular spots for hulking wraps of spicy pulled pork. Best part of Burrito Bandidos: free guac.

Yonge and Dundas

Burrito Boyz was the founding name behind Toronto’s burgeoning burrito scene and today its location just steps from Ryerson is a favourite for budget-friendly burritos and huge assortments of seafood fillings you won’t find at many other places like calamari and haddock.

Yonge and Eglinton

Die-hard fans of Chipotle know the joy of this chain’s hulking burritos, and this location on Yonge is easily one of the best locations for their chicken and tofu sofritas.