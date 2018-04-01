The top 10 bars for a first date in Toronto

Bars for a first date in Toronto will help bolster your date night game with good drinks, music, and the right ambiance to set the vibe. Take your date to any of these spots and let the sparks fly.

Here are my pics for the top bars for a first date in Toronto.

With an interior drenched in sultry red lighting, this low-key Parkdale spot is a seductive spot to take your date. Share a cocktail from a teapot and head downstairs to the photo booth to document an excellent evening.

What better way to gauge you're date then to see how they interact with lawn games? This bar in Little Italy blends beer with bocce and shuffleboard in a casual basement space that will help you get to know your partner a little better.

Get intimate at this beautiful King West lounge inspired by the golden, woodsy vibes of the 70s and 80s. Cuddle up on a plush blue sofa, pick at tasty bites like the duck confit wontons, and sip on some fun cocktails like the Classy AF.

The renovated version of this Kensington hotspot is much date-friendlier than its former dive vibe. Take your date down this barren hallway toward its deceptively creepy entrance and seat yourself at a colourfully lit table for a fun night of drinks and Juanmoto snacks.

Drinks aficionados will adore this lovely Dundas West bar. Whether on the interior or outside on the patio, there'll be no shortage of conversation with an extensive cocktail menu that features the history of each drink's origins and quirky descriptions of its flavour.

Lush, green art deco-esque design will make you and your date feel like you're in a luxurious green house at this Bloorcourt bar. Share a French cheese plate on the patio or sip on a milkshake cocktail in the basement – a much more romantic option.

With one of the best happy hour specials around, you can't go wrong at this Riverside bar (unless your date has a problem with taxidermied animals). Seat yourselves beneath a deer head and soak in the vintage vibes.

Head to this Japanese rockabilly themed bar in Brockton Village for a truly unique night out. You'll find Japanese whiskeys and cocktails here, sake on tap and a fully functioning jukebox that you and your date can jam out to after a plate of takoyaki.

This Junction bar is where book worms go to mingle. If you and your date love books, you'll both love sitting on the comfy armchairs here surrounded by literary favourites while sipping on cocktails like the Goldfinch.

There's tons of fun things to do at this East Chinatown bar, from arcade games to dancing to the live DJ to downing three-dollar Jamesons. From the outside it blends in with the neighbouring Chinese businesses, making it a fun find for a low-key night out.