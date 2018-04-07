The top 10 breakfast restaurants in Scarborough

The top breakfast restaurants in Scarborough are where to go for a morning pick-me-up any day of the week. Casual and affordable, you’ll be sure to find your morning favourites here.

Here are my picks for the top 10 breakfast restaurants in Toronto.

This old school diner serves breakfast plates and a famous best Western sandwich out of a humble strip mall on Victoria Park. They’ve also got a fully functioning bar, in case you feel the urge to throw one back in the a.m.

An absolute classic off Old Kingston Road, Ted’s has been around since 1954 with oldschool breakfast plates of pancakes eggs and bacon. Another type of bacon you’ll find there is Kevin: there’s a photo of of the Footloose celeb in the bacon shrine.

You can’t be from Scarborough and not know this spot which, deceptively, is not in Markham and is open 365 days a year. Located in a plaza in the far ends of Sheppard, this spacious restaurant is best known for their all-day breakfasts which run for just $4.95.

They’re known for huge portions of Greek food, but their lesser-known breakfast menu can sometimes be slept on. Head to this Ellesmere spot if you just can’t decide between breakfast or lunch; most days they’re only open until around 3 p.m.

This spot has simple all day breakfasts plus a menu of Greek, Italian, and the occasional Indian dish. Visit this restaurant on Kingston Road if greasy meals in red booths are your thing.

This Hong Kong chain on Warden has locations over the North ends of Toronto plus one downtown. Breakfast lasts from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes popular eats like pineapple buns with sliced butter and syrupy french toasts.

For half a century this Scarborough staple has been feeding us freshly squeezed OJ in its kitschy little diner, gaining a loyal following on to the extent of making a little cameo in an award-winning movie about its Lawrence East plaza.

Parking may be a little tight here, but this Chinese diner on Kennedy plays host to a big morning crowd looking to get their Hong Kong breakfast fix. Expect breakfast deals like omelets and sandwiches with sides of Hong Kong milk tea.

There are tons of Wimpy’s around the city but this one on Kingston Road is special somehow. A friendly atmosphere of 50s style decor makes it a happy spot to spend the morning while chowing down on a breakfast plate.

Super affordable with friendly vibes, this little mom and pop shop has your usual plated breakfast favourites, served in a comfortable diner on McCowan road.