The top 10 vegetarian brunch in Toronto

Vegetarian brunch in Toronto seems like a fairly simple proposition. Yet all too often, meat-free brunch consists solely of an omelette. That's not the case at these joints around the city, which take meatless brunch to the next level with innovative offerings.

Here are my top picks for vegetarian brunch in Toronto.

The second location of this popular bakery can be found on Dundas West and, unlike the original in Harbord Village, this location is licensed and serves brunch seven days a week. Order offerings include vegan chocolate banana crepes and pancake stacks made with coconut milk.

Brunch runs on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at this 100 per cent plant-based restaurant in Yorkville. On the special menu, you'll find items like cinnamon buns, pancakes and brunch burgers.

Multiple locations span across the city, making this chain of vegetarian restaurants a household name when it comes to accommodating special diets. Brunch offerings available include smashed avocado toast and smoothies.

Wheatless and meatless is the name of the game at this Toronto chain. Multiple locations are open on weekends starting at 10:30 a.m. Get your fill of housemade granola, waffles and smoothie bowls.

Brunch runs on weekends and holidays until 2 p.m. at this popular Etobicoke spot. Vegan and gluten-free options are available and menu items containing eggs can be switched to tofu scramble.

Little Italy's plant-based Mexican restaurant has a stacked brunch menu. Start your weekends off with jackfruit and mushroom tacos, chilaquiles or green chorizo sope.

The restaurant in the south core opens daily at 7 a.m. and has a menu full of early morning favourites that are vegan and vegetarian. Omelettes, french toast and breakfast sandwiches, they do it all.

The same people behind tasty vegan chain Kupfert & Kim are behind this restaurant on West Queen West. Here they do all day brunch so prepare to get your fill waffles, pancakes and smoothies bowls at any time of the day.

Brunch items like pancakes and benedicts are served all day at this totally vegan restaurant on King West.

The Middle Eastern restaurant with multiple locations across the city has a brunch menu chock-full of vegetarian, plant-based and gluten-friendly options. Try the shakshuka — you won't be disappointed.