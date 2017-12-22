The top 10 restaurants open Christmas Day in Markham and Scarborough

There are plenty of restaurants open on Christmas Day in Markham and Scarborough. These areas of the city do brisk business on December 25, bustling with patrons eager to eat dim sum, sushi, butter chicken and much more.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants open Christmas Day in Markham and Scarborough.

Markham

If you're over eating leftovers from your festive Christmas Eve dinner, opt to visit this Taiwanese joint for hot pot, cheese pork ribs, and epic raindrop cakes.

Not only does this popular Chinese chain restaurant have a location near Bay and Dundas, but they've also set up shop in Markham. Slurp hot bowls of broth with copious amounts of rice noodles. Arrive early to beat the crowds.

This Markham spot boasts some of the best dumplings in Toronto thanks in large part to their soup-filled dumplings, which you'll be able to dig into starting at 11:30 a.m.

This tiny unassuming restaurant is actually part of a large Chinese chain from Guangzhou. They'll be open for business serving up their specialty rice rolls.

If you didn't eat enough the night before, head to Toronto's best AYCE sushi restaurant and prepare to get stuffed. They'll be open for both lunch and dinner service.

Scarborough



This Scarborough restaurant is considered by many purists to be the epicentre of Malaysian food in the GTA. They'll be open regular hours on Christmas Day so you'll be able indulge in appetizer platters, Mee Goreng, Singapore Laksa and much more.

Asian eats aren't the only thing to chow down on December 25. Toronto's destination for a taste of Kerala will be open to serve their infamous lunch buffet and dinner favourites.

If you're looking for jaw dropping platters of king crab and lobster, look no further than this Scarborough institution. They'll put your mother's massive turkey dinner to shame.

You'll find this spot tucked away in a strip mall, quietly serving some of the city's best butter chicken along with other Indian and Pakistani favourites.

Here you'll discover an enormous menu of modern Chinese sizzling noodle, rice, and appetizer dishes. They'll keep you warm and cozy on a cold and snowy day. Their Markham location will be open too.