The top 5 soup dumplings in Toronto

The top soup dumplings (also known as xiaolongbao) in Toronto provide the perfect warm hug on cold winter days. A delicate pouch containing meat immersed in flavourful broth, these little morsels satisfy either as a side dish or the highlight of your meal. Just be careful, contents may be ultra hot!

Here are my picks for the top soup dumplings in Toronto.

No list of best xiaolongbaos would be complete without having the granddaddy of them all, Ding Tai Fung. While not connected to the similarly-named Taiwanese chain, they still make world-class soup dumplings. The three different kinds of xiaolongbaos served here (pork, crab, and scallop) keep people coming back for more.

One of the more hidden spots on this list, this humble restaurant at the rear of Times Square Mall is a hit among dumpling afficionados (yes, there really is such a thing). The xiaolongbaos here are basic, but definitely among the juiciest I've ever had.

Now with two locations, this restaurant does many things well but their mini xiaolongbaos deserve a special mention. Small and delicious, they are simply heavenly when eaten in one big bite.

This chain serves up just about everything but their xiaolongbaos are definitely on point. Make sure to try the uniquely green-coloured ones with dried scallop and luffa as they are both delicious and Instagram-worthy, making it a win-win for everyone.

This Richmond Hill restaurant is actually the first GTA location of a large worldwide restaurant chain. The premium xiaolongbaos here include truffle and pork and they also make them king-sized.