The top 10 cookie companies in Toronto

The top cookie companies in Toronto take the simplest baked good in existence to new heights. Distributing their sweet creations across the city via your favourite cafes and even through the interwebs, these bakeries will have you cookie crazed.

Here are my picks for the top cookie companies in Toronto.

You can't adore cookies in this city and not know this Scarborough-based company. Famous for their salted chocolate chunk cookies, you can find their products at cafes all around the city like Bud's and Filosophy, just to name a few.

With a successful shop in the Junction, this healthy bakery has a variety of vegan and non-vegan cookies. Now you can get their breakfast and chocolate cookies at any of Boxcar Social's four locations.

For nearly ten years, this shop at Yonge and Lawrence has been baking up massive chocolate chip cookies and shortbread goods for special orders. You can find Robyn's creations at Summerhill Markets, Bruno Fine Foods and The Friendly Butcher.

As the first bakery in Canada dedicated to hand-made shortbread cookies, you can bet your bottom dollar they're good. While you wait for them to open their new location by Pearson airport, you can grab these classics at Starbucks, Holt Renfrew, or Loblaw's.

This online bakery offers collections of cookies available for pickup at their storefront in the Castlefield Design District. Gift yourself a luxurious snack like their red velvet Lindt white cookie, or try their Oreogasm for a treat your sweet tooth will appreciate.

Bulky, plushy cookies are the specialty of this online shop. Order with the Night Baker and you can get their campfire s'mores cookies delivered to you for free anywhere in Toronto. Get lucky and you'll find their pop-up stall at markets like the Leslieville Flea Market.

Toronto can't wait for this cookie brand's first brick and mortar shop to open on Queen this March. In the meantime, you can try Craig's smash hit confections like the peppermint patty or peanut M&M chocolate chip cookies at his pop up in Yorkdale's William Sonoma.

Order any of their cookies online and pick them up (by appointment only) at this Stockyards kitchen. You can also find their delicious bites at Pusateris and Freshii, though I recommend visiting their web page just to order their frozen cookie dough.

While this St. Clair West bakery is most popular wholesale-wise for their biscotti – especially among the likes of Pusateris, McEwans and Whole Foods – you can get their delicious kitchen sink cookies and chocolate sandwich cookies catered to your party (of one).

Delivering seven days a week, this business operated exclusively as a wholesaler for cafes like Te Aro and Green Beanery before opening up a brick and mortar to serve their specialty cookies to the lucky folks in Leslieville.