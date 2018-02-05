Eat & Drink
Craigs cookies Toronto

Toronto is getting a cookie lover's paradise

Like fresh-baked goods and candy bars? So does Craig Pike of Craig's Cookies – and he's pretty good at combining the two.

The Newfoundland born actor-turned-entrepreneur has been making (and hand delivering) cookies daily in Toronto for almost five years now, racking up accolades across the city for his classic chocolate chip and confectionary-infused creations.

Currently in the midst of a 6-month-long popup at the Williams Sonoma store in Yorkdale Mall, Pike recently decided that he was ready for a shop of his own.

The rest, as they say, is yummy, yummy history.

Parkdale, meet Craig's Cookies, opening this March on Queen Street West just east of Roncesvalles.

"Craig's dream is to have a cookie shop that also promotes community and kindness," reads a GoFundMe page set up in support of the company's first brick and mortar store.

"Designed after his grandmothers kitchen in Kilbride, Newfoundland, Craig's Cookies will be a haven of nostalgia. You will literally walk into a designed Newfoundland kitchen and feel like your Mom or Grandmother has baked cookies JUST FOR YOU!"

Comments on the fundraiser page, as well as elsewhere around the web, hint that this place will be popular right off the bat.

"The cookies look AMAZING and I can't wait to be able to eat them more frequently!" wrote one customer on the GoFundMe page. 

"I wish I could invest a million," wrote someone else. "I believe in this man and his cookies."

Lead photo by

Craig's Cookies

Latest in Eat & Drink

