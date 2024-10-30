Multiple Canadian companies just ranked among the world's best employers for women

Forbes has released its massive annual ranking of the best employers for women worldwide, and some Canadian firms have made the list.

According to an S&P Global Sustainable1 analysis cited in the report, women hold 25 per cent of senior management roles today, an improvement from 23 per cent in 2021.

The latest Labour Force Survey data in Canada showed that 9.6 million women were employed in September 2023. The unemployment rate for women (5.3 per cent) was also lower than that for men (5.8 per cent).

Data shows that things dramatically changed in the 1990s when more Canadian women joined the workforce.

Though the Forbes ranking contains 400 names, we're only featuring companies that have secured a spot in the top 100, along with their careers pages, so you can narrow down your job hunt.

Here they are:

#30: National Bank of Canada

The National Bank of Canada employs over 29,500 people and is the highest-ranked Canadian employer on Forbes' list. It also made the publication's World's Best Employers list.

Check out the National Bank career page for job opportunities here.

#34: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)

With around 50,000 employees, CIBC is not only a great employer for women and diversity this year but also one of the top Canadian employers in general.

Check out the CIBC career page for job opportunities here.

#60: Manulife

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Toronto, Manulife employs 38,000 people.

Check out the Manulife career page for job opportunities here.

#61: Teck Resources

Moving on from banks, construction, chemicals and raw materials giant Teck Resources has 13,000 employees and is headquartered in Vancouver.

Check out the Teck Resources career page for job opportunities here.

#62: OpenText

With at least 24,000 employees strong, OpenText is an IT firm based in Waterloo, Ontario.

Check out the OpenText career page for job opportunities here.

#76: Shopify

Shopify is a cloud-based commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses. It employs around 8,600 workers and has its headquarters in the capital of Canada.

Check out the Shopify career page for job opportunities here.

#93: CAE

This transportation and logistics company was the last Canadian employer in the top 100 companies for women to work for. It has 13,000 staffers and is headquartered in Montreal.

Check out the CAE career page for job opportunities here.

You can read more about the Canadian employers in Forbes' general global Best Employers ranking, released earlier this month, here.